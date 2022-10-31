Not so much outdoor concert, more interactive sensory experience

IF, like me, your ideal chilling time is spent outdoors in beautiful surroundings or listening to uplifting music, then you would have loved SongPath at Oxford Lieder Festival, which combined both.

The venue was the 400-year-old Oxford Botanic Garden and this was more interactive experience than concert.

Billed as the complete sensory experience for wellbeing, and in keeping with this year’s festival theme of friendship and song, we were taken on a journey through the flowerbeds, glasshouses and hidden corners of the gardens, exploring the connective power of walking, talking and music-making together.

SongPath co-founders Jess Dandy and Joanna Harries, both young talent from the world of opera, were joined by lutenist Elizabeth Kenny.

We heard songs by John Dowland by the fountain, a haunting Buddhist chant of compassion in the Water Lily House glasshouse, sang the apple wassail song on our way through the borders and, with composer Alex Mills, created About a Place, a new interactive song centred on mindfulness and the breath.

In a unique collaboration with Oxfordshire Mind and the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Oxford, SongPath recently led a series of workshops encouraging a creative response to the natural world.

“Mental health and wellbeing is something for everyone,” said Joanna. “In our small way, we are encouraging creative connections with the world about us.”

The singers performed a premiere of a new song, Green, Soft and Calming, that took its words from participants’ responses to leaves and fruits collected in the Oxfordshire Mind garden in Cowley. The performances were linked by interesting contributions from Chris Thorogood, deputy director and head of science at Oxford Botanic Garden, Kate Saunders, associate professor in the department of psychiatry at the University of Oxford, and poet Kate Wakeling, who read from her new cycle, Everything Grows Extravagantly.

Written to commemorate 400 years of the Botanic Garden, the cycle has been set to music by Oxford Lieder’s associate composer Cheryl Frances-Hoad.

By the final stop at the autumn border, bursting with colour and humming insects, we were feeling pretty relaxed and content.

We were asked to close our eyes, listen to the sounds around us, breathe deeply in and out and sing together to a gentle drone.

“No matter that the birdsong was interrupted by the mechanical sounds of the autumn mowing machines,” said composer Alex. “That’s part of life too.”

Amanda Sadler