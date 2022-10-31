Swedish cellist comes full circle with concerto

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra will perform a piece from the cello repertoire as part of its autumn concert at St Mary’s Church in Henley next month.

Schumann’s Cello Concerto was written by the composer in just a fortnight in his later years and was first performed posthumously (he died at the age of 46).

The orchestra will also perform Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, which is taken from Shakespeare’s tragedy Coriolanus and follows the Roman leader’s path from brutality to tenderness.

The final piece will be Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5, which is said to have one of the greatest finales of all time. The work was premiered by the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra on the Finnish composer’s 50th

birthday.

The orchestra will be joined by Swedish professional cellist Lydia Hillerudh.

The 29-year-old is the oldest of seven sisters, all of whom play the instrument.

Lydia, who lives in London, says: “My second sister and I are professionals. The fourth and fifth sisters are at conservatoires now and the youngest two are at music school.” The cello was not her first choice as a child.

Lydia recalls: “When I was five my mum said I was too little to have music lessons so I tried to teach myself the piano.

“When I was seven, my parents realised I had to have some kind of music lessons but there was a long waiting list for piano.

“They said, ‘Well, no one wants to try cello — would you mind giving it a go?’ I didn’t even know what a cello was but I liked it.

“Then, when I got my second full-sized cello — I think I must have been 14 — I played just one note and there was something that just clicked in me. I said, ‘I must be a cellist. I just love the sound of the instrument so much and this is what I need to do for the rest of my life’.

“I still feel that. I open my cello case every day and I’m like, ‘I love this, I’m lucky to do what I love’.”

Lydia won a scholarship to study at the Royal Academy of Music, graduating with a distinction in 2017. She says: “I felt at home there and London has just been a really wonderful, nurturing musical environment.”

While she has settled in the capital, Lydia remains close to her family and often returns home to Sweden.

She says: “My sisters are my best friends, all of them. We grew up in a suburb outside Stockholm and the family grew faster than the flat — we had a triple bunk bed for a while.

“You might think that with everyone playing the same instrument it might get competitive but really everyone was just happy for each individual’s success.”

Lydia is delighted to be performing Schumann’s Cello Concerto.

She says: “For me, it feels a bit like coming full circle. Schumann was the first concerto I did with a local chamber orchestra in Stockholm when I was a teenager, so it’s really nice to go back and do it properly.

“When you play a piece, you remember people you’ve met and played with and it has so many happy memories for me, so it’s joyful to practise it.” The orchestra will have a guest conductor in Jacques Cohen, who is based in London and is music director and principal conductor of the Cohen Ensemble.

He also conducted the orchestra at Shiplake College in 2016 and is pleased to be doing so again.

“I feel like we’ve got a good rapport,” he says. “I haven’t worked with Lydia before but I understand that she’s very good and the concerto is a fantastic piece.

“There aren’t that many concertos for cello because it’s a low instrument and doesn’t tend to carry well over the orchestra but some composers have found ingenious ways to make sure you can hear it.”

Of Sibelius’s symphony, he says: “It has an amazing ending, it’s just incredible with the textures he gets out of the orchestra and it’s very uplifting.”

• Henley Symphony Orchestra’s autumn concert is at St Mary’s Church, Henley, on Sunday, November 13 at 5pm. Tickets cost £20 unreserved, £8 under-16s and students. For more information, call 07726 459261, email

hsoboxoffice@gmail.com or visit www.henleysymphonyorchestra.co.uk