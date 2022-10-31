See Orfeo film free

GARSINGTON Opera at Wormsley is marking the success of this year’s season with the release of a film of its summer smash hit, Monteverdi’s Orfeo.

Directed by John Caird, the production featured Ed Lyon as Orfeo, Diana Montague as the Messenger, Claire Lees as Music (La Musica) and Laura Fleur as Hope (La Speranza).

The cast also included Zoe Drummond (Euridice), Frazer Scott (Charon), Ossian Huskinson (Pluto), Lauren Joyanne Morris (Persephone) and Anna Cavaliero (Nymph).

Operavision.eu has made the film available with no registration required and it is free to watch. It will remain online until Thursday, April 20, 2023. Visit operavision.eu/

performance/orfeo-0