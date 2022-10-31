FRENCH music and cuisine will be on offer in Dunsden next month.

Musician and singer Chloé Levaillant will perform some famous French tunes in addition to some songs from her own repertoire, which are written in French, English and

Spanish.

Born in London, she spent the early part of her childhood in England before moving to France with her family. She developed a passion for singing early on and now has three albums to her name.

She has just recorded her fourth with her band, Chloé et les vaillantes.

She will appear at the village hall on Friday, November 11.

There will be a selection of French food to enjoy during the show. There are three choices: an “assiette française”, including charcuterie, cheese, cornichons and vegetables; a vegetarian plate; or a vegan plate. There will be French wine and other drinks available to buy.

• Soirée Française: A little taste of France with Chloé Levaillant comes to Dunsden village hall on Friday, November 11 (doors open at 7.30pm). Tickets cost £15 and you can pre-select a plate of French food, with 10 per cent of the profits being donated to Crisis UK. For more information and to buy tickets, visit bit.ly/FrenchEvening