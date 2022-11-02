No one recognises me when I’m Buddy Holly

THE man who fronts Buddy Holly and the Cricketers undergoes such a transformation to play the Fifties rocker that he’s unrecognisable off stage.

Jason Shaw has been a fan of the Fifties rock ’n’ roll star’s music since his father played it to him when he was a child.

He and the band have been touring with their tribute show for four years.

Jason says: “The other day someone at the theatre was wildly shocked because I’d been talking and joking with all the staff, then I went off for an hour and when I came on stage, they didn’t know which one of us I was.”

The singer, who will be appearing with the band at the Kenton Theatre on Sunday, says a wig helps add to the illusion.

“It’s terrific, really convincing,” he says. “They sent me a picture of it on a dummy head and looking at it, I was like, ‘That’s perfect’.

“They styled the wig and it has been amazing. It’s much better than my hair, which is thinning. That worked initially because Buddy Holly had quite a high hairline, even for his young age.

“Also, it was very difficult to keep dyeing your hair on the road.” Jason, who comes from West Yorkshire, is 28, six years older than the star when he died tragically.

Born Charles Hardin Holley in Texas in 1936, Buddy and his band the Crickets had a string of hits in quick succession, including That’ll Be the Day, Not Fade Away and Peggy Sue.

He died in a plane crash on February 3, 1959 when he was just 22.

Buddy was flying between shows in Iowa and Minnesota, accompanied by 17-year-old singer Ritchie Valens, known for La Bamba, and 28-year-old DJ the Big Bopper (the voice behind Chantilly Lace and White Lightning).

The pilot, Roger Peterson, took off in poor weather and crashed into a cornfield five miles northwest of Mason City shortly after take-off. All four men died.

Jason says: “What’s amazing is Buddy had only been recording for 18 months.

“The story goes that he opened up for Elvis a couple of times in Texas and as soon as he saw Presley, he dropped everything and gave up on country music as he really wanted to be a rock ’n’ roller. There are some great stories from Jerry Allison, Joe B Mauldin and Sonny Curtis, the other members of the band, about how his life changed the second Buddy saw Elvis.

“He tried very hard to catch up with him — that’s all he wanted to do.”

Despite dying at such an early age, Buddy managed to write hundreds of songs.

Jason says: “Quite a few of the big hits after he died had been recorded in his apartment, just him with a tape machine, because he was thinking of becoming a producer.

“He’d fallen out heavily with his producer, Norman Petty, because of money issues, so his plan was to do it his way. He was going to sign Ritchie Valens and Waylon Jennings to a label.”

Just as Elvis was exploited by his manager Colonel Tom Parker, Buddy felt Petty was unscrupulous.

“The last tour that Buddy went on, he didn’t want to do at all,” says Jason. “He had enough experience to know that it was going to be dire.

“Going around that part of America in the dead of winter in a bus was just beneath him.

“He did it because Petty had withheld loads of money and he needed to pay for his apartment in New York and he was overspending. Buddy suddenly woke up to all that and spotted that his finances didn’t make any sense and he should have had a lot more money.

“Petty eventually paid all that money as there was a huge lawsuit after Buddy died.”

Jason says he and the Cricketers — Alan Grice (piano), Nik Barrel (guitar), Marcus Feldman (bass) and Tom Vercnocke (drums) — try to encapsulate Buddy’s upbeat, youthful energy when they are on stage.

“The thing that people consistently say is that it is funnier and a lot more energetic than they thought it would be — it’s quite tongue-in-cheek,” he says.

“We use the first act to pay respect to Buddy and his legacy, then act two is very much a party, where we have a lot more fun and there’s a lot less dialogue.

“It’s just a lovely medley of loads of rock ’n’ roll songs from the Fifties and Sixties. We also have what I think is a very exciting finale.”

• Buddy Holly and the Cricketers will be at the Kenton Theatre on Sunday (November 6) at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £24 adults, £22 concessions. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk