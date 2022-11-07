Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Folk fiddler spans years

Folk fiddler spans years

FIDDLE player Peter Knight has played with many folk bands and musicians, including Steeleye Span.

For Peter Knight’s Gigspanner, he is joined by guitar player Roger Flack and percussionist Sacha Trochet.

The band have released six albums and are known for their eclectic and experimental music.

Gigspanner’s “Farewell For Now” tour comes to Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday, November 7. Tickets cost £17 in advance or £18 on the door. For details, call 01628 636620 (between 10am and 8pm only) or go to www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

07 November 2022

