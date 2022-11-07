Cellist’s solo recital was most moving

THE Northend Concert series presented another concert on Sunday in the form of a wonderful solo recital given by cellist Yurie Lee.

She is currently based in London and enjoys a varied career as a chamber musician, soloist and orchestral player.

For this recital. Lee chose an eclectic mix of pieces for solo cello, including Italian baroque music and a 20th century Japanese piece.

First was Domenico Gabrieli’s Ricercare No. 7 in D minor.

Gabrieli, one of the earliest known virtuoso cellists and a pioneer of cello music, inspired Bach to write his own cello suites.

There was a timeless quality to this performance. From the opening slow, pure notes (no vibrato) we were taken on a journey through many characterful, improvisatory passages towards a sombre ending. In all, quite spellbinding.

Next, in huge contrast, was Bunraku by Toshio Mayuzumi, who exploited the avant-garde style alongside traditional Japanese musical techniques.

Here, the cello was exploited in unusual ways through the copious use of loud, “slapped” pizzicato with both hands, long glissandi and exciting bowed rhythmic patterns in the uppermost range.

Each of these dramatic styles represented a character from a tragic story frequently used in Japanese puppet theatre.

Following this was Rowing Song by British composer Louise Drewett, written as part of the Royal Academy of Music’s bicentennial.

Drewett, who was among the good-sized auidence at this concert, described the piece’s affinity with the Scottish work-song tradition through its heavy use of double-stopping and the pulsing of the high-pitched rowing theme contrasting with the deeper notes depicting the sea.

In between there were sections of calmer, atmospheric music.

The finale was J S Bach’s Suite No.5 in C minor.

In the opening section of the Prelude, Lee produced a wonderfully deep and sonorous sound, enhancing its inherent grave mood.

During the Courante, she captured an unmistakable expression dance-like in character, with many fluid running passages providing constant momentum.

The Sarabande was quite beautiful, with Lee providing an abundance of expressivity within its stark phrases, while the final gig was so lively and energetic it almost made one want to get up and dance along — a perfect conclusion to a most moving concert.

Maureen Idowu