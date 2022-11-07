Barista quit to be musician

A SINGER from Oxfordshire quit his job in order to be a full-time musician.

Tom Webber spent the summer performing at festivals and will play his first gig at the Kenton Theatre next week. The 22-year-old first picked up a guitar a decade ago and began busking on the streets of Oxford when he was 15.

Tom was working at the Didcot branch of Starbucks in April when he left to go on a UK tour supporting Nick Lowe. He then embarked on a marathon circuit, playing the Isle of Wight and Glastonbury, Henley, Readipop, Cornbury, Truck and WOMAD, the Big Feastival and

Bunkfest.

“It has been non-stop, incredible festival mayhem,” he says. “It was so much fun. At Glastonbury, we were given a spot on the acoustic stage. It was really just a pinch-yourself moment.”

Another thrill came at WOMAD in Wiltshire, when he met festival co-founder Peter Gabriel, once of Genesis.

“It was incredible,” said Tom. “I’d just finished my set and he was literally just walking towards us. I had a little chat with him and said thanks for having us. He’s low-key and a real gentleman but you can tell he’s a star.

“I’ve learned so much doing all these festivals, picking up information and influences.”

• Tom Webber is at the Kenton Theatre next

Friday, November 11 at 8pm. Tickets cost £19.

For more information, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk