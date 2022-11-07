West End singer back to where it all began

NIKKI Seekings-Smith already had a successful career as a stage singer when she decided to create her own show.

She had performed at a number of West End theatres and been in touring shows but wanted to do something for herself.

Nikki, 38, from Woodley, says: “When you’re working for other people all the time you’re always at their disposal. You go off, you do a contract, you come back, you wait for the next audition.

“I think I did my first show at the Palladium when I was about 10 so I’d been doing it a long, long while. I thought, ‘Do you know what? I just want to be in control of my life, I want to buy a house, I’m going to start something myself’.”

The result was Lipstick On Your Collar, a Fifties and Sixties music extravaganza named after the Connie Francis hit of 1959.

Nikki and her fiancé, Adrian Jones, share a love of all things from that era and they produce the show together.

She says: “It starts in 1955 and goes through the years, so the first half is the Fifties and the second half is the Sixties up to 1965. It charts how music developed over that 10-year span with Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Bill Haley and then Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Cilla Black, the Beatles, Phil Spector and the Ronettes, all that kind of stuff.”

The music is performed by a six-piece band on stage with film of fashion, cars and other symbols of the era projected behind them.

“When you see it, you think, ‘My goodness, there’s so much stuff that happened in such a short space of time’,” says Nikki.

When the show comes to the Kenton Theatre later this month, she will be back on familiar boards. “I grew up performing at the Kenton,” she says. “It was the theatre that gave me the bug.

“I used to be part of the Henley Children’s Theatre Group with Muffin Hurst and we did loads of pantomimes. Then I went on to do a lot of stuff in the West End, at the London Palladium, Her Majesty’s Theatre and the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Then I went off to Italia Conti and did adult training.”

She was taught a huge amount about musical performance by Marion Montgomery, the late jazz singer, and her husband, the pianist and composer Laurie Holloway, who she met through her father.

Nikki says: “My dad knew Laurie from many moons ago and they’d lost touch. When I started to show an interest in music, he said, ‘Oh, you should go along and say hi to Laurie’ because he was performing locally. We literally rocked up and that was it — I just hit it off with Laurie and Marion. We became really good friends and they literally took me under their wing.

“I trained under them for quite a few years in my teens. Now the Montgomery Holloway Music Trust works with a lot of aspiring artists but at that time it was quite a new thing. They actually gave me some money to go to Italia Conti because I couldn’t afford to go otherwise.”

The couple taught her about performing with a live band.

Nikki says: “It was mainly jazz because that’s where Marion came from but her stagecraft was phenomenal. She had done Anything Goes when it first came out in the West End in the Sixties. She was an incredible lady.

“I had never worked with live musicians, I was always working to tracks or theatre-based set-ups where your musicians are separate from you. This was a very different set-up. Laurie had his trio and you’d be working directly with those musicians, so you’d have to tell them what you wanted, what speed, what you were planning, so you were in control.

“They were just incredible and very instrumental in my upbringing in a musical sense.”

This teaching laid the groundwork for Nikki’s own show in which she pays tribute to two other greats, Shirley Bassey and Cilla Black.

She says: “The most powerful moment in the show is Shirley’s I Who Have Nothing, which goes into You’re My World by Cilla. The vibe in the audience is incredible.

“I feel so much responsibility to make sure that those songs are so strong and there’s no feeling like it. It’s amazing, you walk off and you’re just like, ‘yes, perfect’.”

The show began in 2016 and this is the last chance to see it in its current format. Nikki explains: “We change the show every 18 months and there will be an updated tour going out for 2023.”

