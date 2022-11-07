Christmas story told through music

ALIQUANDO will be raising money for the Henley Debt Centre, which is run by Christians Against Poverty, at its next concert.

The chamber choir will perform at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Saturday, November 19 at 7pm (doors open at 6pm).

The concert, called Of Shepherds and Kings, includes Menotti’s Amahl and the Night Visitors.

Rather than singing carols, the choir has chosen to portray the Christmas story through music.

The musical evening will follow the story from Angel Gabriel’s appearance to Mary, Mary’s visit to Elizabeth and the appearance of the star, which the shepherds followed.

Finally, it will follow the three kings as they go in search of the Christ child, stopping for shelter with a mother and her crippled child, Amahl.

The choir, which will be conducted by music director Anne Evans, will be joined by soprano soloist Ellie Vockins, a string ensemble and accompanist Ian Westley.

The cast includes Rosemary Clifford (Mother), Anne Fairbrother (Amahl), Alex Haigh (King Caspar), Daniel Tate (King Melchior), David Banbury (King Belthazar) and Dan Evans (King’s page).

Anne says: “The story of Amahl and the three kings is utterly charming and a real tonic in these rather gloomy times.

“Interestingly, it used to be shown on television every Christmas when I was growing up and was eagerly anticipated. I hope to put it back on the Christmas map.

“I sang the part of Amahl’s mother on three different occasions when living and teaching in Kenya.

“Back here in England, I sang in four productions over the years, the first of which was in aid of the Royal British Legion and in which my daughter sang the part of Amahl twice at the age of nine. It was a magical experience singing with my daughter.

“On the other occasions, Amahl was sung by a very young Callum Chamberlain and later by Anne Fairbrother, who were music pupils of mine at the time.”

Tickets for Aliquando’s Christmas concert cost £25 reserved, £20 unreserved, under-16s free. For more information, call (01491) 578238 or visit

www.aliquando.co.uk