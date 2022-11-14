Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

Sharpe practice

Sharpe practice

JOHN TAMS will be at Nettlebed Folk Club next week.

The singer-songwriter, composer, musician and actor has been in various bands as well as having a successful solo career.

He played rifleman Daniel Hagman in ITV drama series Sharpe, which ran for nearly two decades. He was a script associate and co-wrote the music with Dominic Muldowney.

John has also won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award seven times.

He will play at the Village Club in High Street, Nettlebed, on Monday. Doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £16 on the night. For more information, visit
www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33