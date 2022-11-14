Sharpe practice

Thank you, you’re my superhero
Monday, 14 November 2022
JOHN TAMS will be at Nettlebed Folk Club next week.
The singer-songwriter, composer, musician and actor has been in various bands as well as having a successful solo career.
He played rifleman Daniel Hagman in ITV drama series Sharpe, which ran for nearly two decades. He was a script associate and co-wrote the music with Dominic Muldowney.
John has also won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award seven times.
He will play at the Village Club in High Street, Nettlebed, on Monday. Doors open at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £16 on the night. For more information, visit
www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk
