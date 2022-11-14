Handel’s opera for London

SINGER Ben Knight says his love of Handel’s opera Rinaldo was the inspiration for Opera Prelude’s next lecture recital.

The recital, entitled “Handel: Giving London something to sing about”, will take place at Christ Church in Henley on Friday.

Ben, a bass baritone, says: “Rinaldo was the first opera that I saw in Italian and I was blown away by it. I saw it at Glyndebourne.

“I went to do some work experience there when I was 18. I sat in on the performance and was like, ‘Wow, I don’t need to understand the Italian, I’m just blown away by what I’m seeing and hearing’.

“That’s what really caught my attention with this subject, what really drove me into exploring it.”

The British-German composer Georg Frideric Handel (1685-1759), whose works include Water Music, Zadok the Priest and The Messiah, arrived in London from Europe in 1710.

Accompanied by dramatist Aaron Hill, Handel began work on Rinaldo, the first Italian opera created specifically for London audiences.

Ben says: “One of his challenges was to get this combination of music and drama to work hand-in-hand. He was really the first to do that.

“He did it through spectacle, so Hill would do things like release a starling into the theatre when they were setting the scene for a character in the opera to reflect and sing about nature.

“He’d have things like thunderclaps in scene changes to keep the drama going. He had all these visual spectacles and Handel had to really match them musically.”

Ben will be singing excerpts, accompanied by Lu Liu on piano.

• Opera Prelude’s lecture recital, presented by Ben Knight, is at Christ Church in Reading Road, Henley, on Friday, November 18 from 11am to 1pm. Tickets cost £30. For more information, visit operaprelude.org