14 November 2022

Autumn concert

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra will be joined by guest conductor Jacques Cohen and professional cellist Lydia Hillerudh for its autumn concert at St Mary’s Church on Sunday.

The orchestra will be playing Beethoven’s Overture: Coriolan Op. 62, Schumann’s Cello Concerto and Sibelius’s Symphony No.5.

The concert will take place at 5pm. Tickets cost £20 unreserved, £8 under-16s and students. Visit www.henleysymphony
orchestra.co.uk

