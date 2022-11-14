Thank you, you’re my superhero
A SINGER has received a new kidney from an old ... [more]
Monday, 14 November 2022
HENLEY Symphony Orchestra will be joined by guest conductor Jacques Cohen and professional cellist Lydia Hillerudh for its autumn concert at St Mary’s Church on Sunday.
The orchestra will be playing Beethoven’s Overture: Coriolan Op. 62, Schumann’s Cello Concerto and Sibelius’s Symphony No.5.
The concert will take place at 5pm. Tickets cost £20 unreserved, £8 under-16s and students. Visit www.henleysymphony
orchestra.co.uk
14 November 2022
More News:
A WOMAN has been recognised for her outstanding ... [more]
TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known ... [more]
POLL: Have your say