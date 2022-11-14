Monday, 14 November 2022

14 November 2022

Jazz pair pop up

A SINGER and a jazz pianist will perform at the latest Purdy’s Pop-Up tomorrow (Saturday).

Claire Martin and pianist David Newton will the celebrate the 1980 recording of Two for the Road by American singer Carmen McRae and British pianist George Shearing.

The album contains jazz standards such as Bing Crosby’s I Don’t Stand a Ghost of a Chance With You as well as Gentleman Friend and Too Late Now.

The event will be at the HAODS Studio at the Kenton Theatre in Henley. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. The show will comprise sessions of 45 minutes each with a 20-minute break. Tickets cost £29. Visit purdymusic.co.uk

14 November 2022

