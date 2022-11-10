Joyful night (eventually) of rock ‘n’ roll hits with Fifties tribute band

IT was good old rock ’n’ roll with Buddy Holly and the Cricketers and the audience loved it.

The crowd took a while to warm to the tribute group as the musicians strained to get them to participate in pantomime fashion.

But when the show switched to solid dynamic rock in the second half, the cheers were spontaneous and, yes, people were dancing in the aisles.

Jason Shaw as Buddy Holly was cheekily dynamic. He can certainly sing and he is a great cheerleader.

His lively Cricketers, Alan Grice (piano), Nik Barrel (guitar), Marcus Feldman (bass) and Tom Vercnocke (drums) provided full-on, high-volume backing, joining in the vocals and the pantomime routines that were dotted through the first half.

Each member of the band took a solo spot and there was much applause for Grice’s high-octane fast honky-tonk piano playing, Vercnocke’s full-volume drumming, Barrel’s exciting guitar and the just audible bass (Feldman).

It was all extremely cheery, just right for a damp November evening.

The concert started at a good pace with Shaw and band playing many favourite Buddy Holly numbers, including That’ll Be the Day, Fade Away, Maybe Baby and Peggy Sue Got Married.

Many of the audience sang along, perhaps surprised that they remembered all the words.

There was also a generous helping of Elvis, Little Richard, Eddie Cochran and Paul Anka, all great rock ’n’ roll music of the late Fifties and early Sixties. Ritchie Valens’s iconic La Bamba was performed to enthusiastic audience participation.

In 1959 Valens was just starting his musical career when he was killed with Holly in a plane crash. He was just 17 and Holly was 22.

Many young people like me got to know the music after their deaths as romantic, echoes of the romantic poets.

Songs like Sometime and Raining In My Heart fuelled the melancholia but the essential vibrance of their music survives and when you are listening to numbers like La Bamba, Rave On, That’ll Be The Day, Heartbeat, Peggy Sue, Great Balls of Fire and Riding Along In My Automobile, who doesn’t want to get up and dance?

This was a very joyful concert and such fun. Thank you, Buddy Holly.

Susan Edwards