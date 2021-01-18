We’re not alone in seeking pleasure outdoors in these difficult days

I SPREAD out the Chiltern Hills West Ordnance Survey map over the breakfast table.

Rosemary is keen to get out as the weather looks fair. We agree to visit Hambleden in south Buckinghamshire but not far from Henley.

The village has a fine church (St Mary the Virgin), a combined shop, café and post office, garage-cum-motor repair shop, butcher and historic public house, the Stag and Huntsman. It is also well known for being the setting for many feature films and TV series.

We leave our car in the pay and display car park just north of Mill End. We are rather surprised at the volume of vehicles that we encounter. There are so many people about.

I’m just about to suggest that we turn back and head home when Rosemary insists we cross the road and take a turn to our left and join a well-trod public footpath close to the Hamble Brook that heads towards the “chocolate box” village enveloped by steep, enticing woodland.

Apart from the horseshoe-shaped encircling woods, we are walking in open country and lovely it is too. The grass underfoot is lush — cattle would be in bovine heaven.

I point out one of a group of rooks in an ash tree with a beak as white as ivory and somewhat knowing eyes.

I’ve been looking forward to seeing the now resurgent water as the brook dried up for a while. It is fed by a natural aquifer that rises from the underlying chalk bedrock.

The water percolates through the chalk and is very clear as a consequence. It is rich in minerals and nutrients and nearly of uniform temperature all-year round — ideal for fish like the native brown trout (Salmo trutta).

After a false start and spotting a grassy, empty winterbourne cutting through the meadow, we find the brook.

The water is gin-clear as it gurgles and small rocks and pebbles on the stream bed look polished. I stare into the shallows and know that if the steady flow continues there should be freshwater shrimp (Gammarus pulex) living among the aquatic vegetation that looks so green and vigorous even at this time of year.

A small but sturdy brick and flint bridge spans the stream on a track that eventually leads to North Cot Wood to the east.

To our left, sumptuous villas form a parade at the foot of a steep hillside.

Suddenly, we notice how many people are about — extended families with excitable dogs that appear not to have been taken out for ages. Some of the canines jump into the rivulet, clearly having fun. We keep our distance but wish them all well from afar.

We continue on our short but sweet little amble into the village beside the wondrous brook, dodging folk all along the way. This is where we are both stunned. On gaining the village via a small, stepped gate, we are confronted by a mass of parked cars. The little village is choked.

I can only guess that there are no double-yellow lines by the kerbs as this would detract from the village’s appeal to film-makers. The volume of cars is unbelievable. The only thing missing is an ice-cream van!

To my surprise, there are lots of house sparrows chirruping away. Charming. Maybe they live here as the buildings are old with plenty of nesting spaces.

Sitting down for a breather on a bench by the churchyard wall, Rosemary points out that I’m under an enormous old tree. It appears to be a type of maple but I cannot find any dead leaves to examine, so we’ll have to return on an early summer’s morning when, hopefully, no one else is about.

To the side of the temporarily closed pub is another pay-and-display car park, also full to the brim. I find it a bit disturbing with so many people about.

We turn south to the side of the vehicles and into a sports ground where we meet a dead end close to the brook. I have misinterpreted the map.

No matter though. We retrace our steps and spot some signposted paths to our right, one that leads uphill and east to Rotten Row, the other on a north-south axis. We head for the latter. Almost instantly a bounding dog leaps up at Rosemary. The owners appear concerned but she dismisses their worry. We learn that his name is Chester, an Irish terrier. He is charming, bouncy and obviously happy. We like him.

Walking on, we gain the lane that had eluded me when reading the map with the intention of turning south and right. Unfortunately, the path is heavily flooded so we turn left and head back to the village close to the manor house.

We pass the garage with some quaint signage. Some people are sitting outside the shop drinking hot beverages.

Before stepping down into the pasture, we pass a man tending his kitchen garden, so wonderfully old- fashioned.

We begin to follow the shimmering brook well away from the main path.

Once again I am astounded at the clarity of the water. Looking up close, I notice large rafts of common water-starwort (Callitriche stagnalis), spinach-green.

We watch a pair of Egyptian geese fly towards the Thames in the distance and admire a flock of sheep that seem to be dozing in a field on the other bank.

We hug the side of the watercourse as far as possible before heading back to the car to escape the tourist invasion. We will keep away from Hambleden for a while.

On the way home, we stop off at Marsh Lock.

The Thames is high and tumultuous, racing downstream with immense power, carrying much detritus and foaming. The water must be deadly cold.

We stand to admire Park Mill Eyot, handsome and full of trees with various landing stages. It is busy here as well. We keep clear of passers-by but still exchange greetings.

Rosemary feeds ducks, geese and black-headed gulls. A friendly carrion crow accepts some bread that is proffered on one of the parapets above the swirling tide.

We walk to the southern end where we recently placed a wreath for Rosemary’s late husband Bruce and threw flowers into the flow for my first wife Catherine. This is our shared special place. As we leave, the sun burns golden-bright above the silvery water.

On the way back to our car just off Mill Lane, we meet a friendly robin that seems to be posing for a picture so Rosemary obliges.

We then visit Tesco in Henley to buy essentials. Afterwards, I wheel our shopping trolley back to the car while Rosemary buys some lottery tickets.

She is spoken to by a man who seems to have recognised me.

“Oh, he is real?” he asks.

She laughs it off before reporting this to me back at the car. Most entertaining.

After lunch we’re out again, this time to revisit Rocky Lane.

We take a path that we haven’t used before but noticed on the last visit a few months back.

We head through Pissen Wood, which is owned by the National Trust. Our path is “permissive” and advertised as such.

It is lovely here with a great variety of trees and shrubs. One can only imagine how it will look in a few months’ time when full of woodland flowers. Oak trees stand proud with last year’s copper bracken below. The wood is rather open and dotted with larch, whitebeam, field maple, sycamore, silver birch and ash as well as hazel, now bearing male catkins.

I pity the ash trees as many are being felled due to ash die-back disease. Some of the coppice stools are ancient.

The species will survive, I’m sure, but this situation could have been avoided by stopping the importation of ash trees from the European mainland. (Later, our friend Dave Kenny points out that the scourge might have been blown in from the continent.)

It is mightily muddy here as we struggle along hand-in-hand towards Greys Court. Rosemary spots a strikingly coloured nuthatch high above. Various dead wood is covered with a smallish fungus, smoky bracket (Bjerkandera adusta).

Back home, I watch as blackcaps, marsh, blue, coal, great and long-tailed tits feast on our feeders and bird tables. Red kites swirl above.

Later, I insert the last two weeks’ copies of the Henley Standard into a large envelope with a note to my 92-year-old auntie, Daphne Coppin. She lives in Worthing but was born in Caversham and still loves to read the local news. She cuts out and keeps my columns!

When we are able, we will visit her and afterwards explore the South Downs. I’ll be hunting for the early spider-orchid (Ophrys sphegodes). I have never seen one and long to find some in the short turf of the coastal downs.

I think it’s important to look forward to further adventures and to forget bad times of the past. Here’s to a happy future for us all.

