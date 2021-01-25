Walking with ghosts and being reminded of my own younger days

THIS morning we agree to take another longed-for walk as the weather does look rather clement.

I suggest that we stay rather close to home as, first and foremost, I want to avoid the crowds that we encountered on our excursion to Hambleden and, secondly, there is so much to admire nearby. One does not have to go far to find joy from nature’s bounty.

Neither of us is keen on crowds in any case. I cannot imagine attending a rock concert these days, which is strange considering that I was a stage crew member at the University of Leeds back in the early Eighties.

We take a gentle walk up to Emmer Green and pass through Surley Row before dropping down into Gravel Hill, passing a fine old house.

The lane is now blocked off to through traffic, which is a shame in a way as it once helped to avoid all the traffic lights in Caversham if, like me, you wanted a quick escape route into the countryside.

No matter. One thing astounds me. There are so many new houses here. This was a really rural setting in the Seventies. Back then, as a pupil at Highdown School, I would be dragged into cross-country runs. I was pretty nifty in those days and got to enjoy the activity. Oh, memories!

The lane takes a dramatic sweep downhill into a pronounced valley. Badger tracks are to the left and right, so obvious, their claw marks discernible on the damp slopes.

The roadside banks are really high so this must be a very old thoroughfare, a true holloway full of splendid old oaks, hazels and field maples. Ivy clambers over nearly everything. I spot a huge array of butcher’s-broom (Ruscus aculeatus) full of red berries on one of the elevated sides.

As I have mentioned before, this plant is a member of the lily family but, unlike its cousins, it bears really spiny leaves as tough as you like. Walk through at your peril.

Stinking iris (Iris foetidissima) proliferates. Just like butcher’s-broom, it is only locally common in the South and occasionally found in south Wales.

At the valley bottom, we reach a farmhouse and take a right hand turn northwards to the side of Reading Golf Club and on towards Tanner’s Lane (I love the name).

The golf club is to close. I will miss it as my father would take me around the attractive course when I was a youngster. He played off scratch and would, when challenged, beat the professional John Larrad (now tutoring in Austria). More memories.

Quite surprisingly, the trail that I’ve picked is not too muddy and in fact rather pleasant going.

When I first walked it as a 12-year-old, I did not notice what I do today. There is a remarkable range of plant species here. Lords and ladies (Arum maculatum) are arising from winter slumber, as are snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis).

I’m sure that if we return in a few months’ time we’ll find many more flowers, it just has that promise.

Many young-looking English elms, the species formerly blighted by Dutch elm disease, seem to be surging for the sky and are not doing too badly. Most stand at about 20ft. Encouraging.

The sun casts pronounced shadows and tree roots exhibit extraordinary shapes and dendrological imagination.

In years gone by, there was a small colony of tree sparrows (Passer montanus) at the top of the lane. I loved them but, sadly, they are here no more.

The species has small dark bibs and nearly black cheek spots and are also a little bit smaller and slimmer than the more common and familiar house sparrow.

Yellowhammers (Emberiza citrinella) were once common in the hedgerows here too with bullfinches (Pyrrhula pyrrhula) and chaffinches (Fringila coelebs). We neither see nor hear any. Maybe they are in hiding or is it the time of year?

I have to make a confession here. In my early teens I would collect birds’ eggs as I found them beautiful. Then it suddenly dawned on me that this was the wrong thing to do and I stopped.

I gave my collection away rather than have it destroyed with a note to explain not to do what I had done.

These days I try my hardest to provide nesting sites and love to see fledglings emerge. Sometimes you learn the hard way. That’s life.

We move on uphill. To either side and typical of a January day, we’re assailed by red rose hips, purple sloes and weighty looking bunches of ivy berries, nearly black in hue. There is always something to admire in these dark months.

Redwings sweep above in healthy flocks, as do fieldfares. They have been determinedly stripping hips, haws and berries. Good for them.

Most of the ash trees that we see are laden with keys. Let’s hope the species has a resounding future in these parts.

A greater-spotted woodpecker drums repeatedly in the distance, a reassuring sound. A jay cackles away in the background as if for fun.

On the way to meet the top of the lane we come across some seemingly abandoned vehicles and caravans.

All of a sudden there is a gap in the trees and we are able to gaze across the now open landscape. We like the way that it undulates and seems to flow as if guided by an unseen hand.

We find some veritably huge old oak trees, almost intimidating. Indeed, one looks very angry and seems to possess eyes, ready to pounce. We keep our distance but it is both a marvellous and sinister specimen. After a short while the land levels out and we meet Tanner’s Lane proper. There is a great feel to it here. If you are able to submerge yourself in the past, you will know that you are only the latest to pass this way and understand how many have done so before.

I have always had the idea that on paths like this I’m never alone. Today, of course, Rosemary is with me but we both feel that we are walking with ghosts.

We meet a corner of the lane and head back downhill towards Highdown Bottom that traverses the golf course.

I used to love it down here but am rather dismayed that the ancient thoroughfare has now been “improved” for invisible cyclists. It is notionally a national route. I hate to see the urbanisation of bucolic paths.

We look upon a fragment of ancient woodland that has recently been sold, a precious remnant of the former whole. A friend tried to buy it but was outbid. We fear for its future.

On our way home I ask Rosemary to turn down into Upper Warren Avenue in Caversham Heights to show her the top of an old chalk pit. It is a remarkable site and full of native shrubs and trees that include wild privet and wayfaring tree. The spot also comes with great views. She loves it.

I have to remonstrate with her as she gets too close to a precipice but then she is a daredevil and is clearly having a good time.

Ivy seems to be grappling with everything in sight and with inherent power too. My grandmother told me never to go out with a girl called Ivy because she’d cling!

We gain an old track that leads us uphill and into Jacksons Lane. There is another splendid display of butcher’s-broom, which we love. We’ll buy some for our garden. It is such an outstanding, handsome plant.

We have to duck underneath some ivy-clad bowers to progress. It is quite fun, to be honest. Spindle bushes exhibit their exquisite pink and orange fruits.

We have just taken delivery of a native that will enhance our ever-developing hedgerow. I cannot wait to see how it all emerges come spring.

We come across a very large badger’s sett that looks as old as the hills. I have always been astonished at how these creatures make their homes so obvious. Are they scared of anything?

Badgers are notorious for defending their inherited “rights of way” and will tear down any form of fencing in defiance. I like good old Brock, sturdy and determined.

We continue towards the now summarily closed Pack Saddle pub. It is good, level ground twisting from side to side. We notice gorse in full-flower — a cheerful sight.

Back home, I sit down on a bench at the back of the house and find myself surrounded by little birds. They know I’m there but simply couldn’t care. I love that.

I am cooking again tonight. It’s Rosemary’s birthday and I’m reminded of a song written and performed by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, although I prefer Annie Lennox’s cover version.

It begins: “I put a spell on you because you’re mine.” It works both ways.

vincent.ruane@hotmail.com