Woodland that’s magical, a winter paradise, but I can’t wait for spring

I WONDER where we will walk today. After a quick look at Ordnance Survey Explorer Map (171), I propose a visit to some woodland at Highmoor and Rosemary readily agrees.

The woods are extensive and “open access”, so we will be able to keep our distance from any other walkers. This is most important at the moment and I want to protect my dear wife.

These are ancient woods that I remember from early childhood. I must have been only seven years old when my father drove me, my mother and little sister out here in his Triumph Herald 1250 (remember them?) for a summer picnic.

I recall finding a ginormous brown slug that fascinated my young mind. I guess that many things appear out of proportion when you are young and small.

Mentioning the Herald to Rosemary, she reminds me of being taken on a 4,000-mile journey around modern Turkey by her mother in a similar drophead model in the early Seventies. We are both well-travelled and natural-born explorers.

We arrive in a stony lane full of deep puddles. Years ago, after a few hours’ walking, we could have quenched our thirst in the Dog and Duck pub, now demolished and yet another building site.

I have very fond memories of the old establishment and fellow drinkers that became friends.

We lock the car. It seems that we are the only people out here today but then it is early (we normally rise before 7am).

I have not visited these woods for a long while. They extend all the way to Catslip and Nettlebed Common. We set off and walk alongside Highmoor Common Wood. I reacquaint myself with some wondrous old trees, gnarled beech, cherry, ash and oaks.

Dog-rose hips shine brightly along the lane and mosses cover every nook and cranny. I need a definitive guide to mosses and liverworts in order to identify native species.

For comparatively open woodland there is not too much bramble or holly or an excess of ivy.

Apart from the odd monster, the majority of beech trees are slender and very tall. A dead one stands hollow, home to an unimaginable amount of life from bats to beetles.

Another decaying beech is host to a fungus, southern bracket (Ganoderma australe). Other dead and decaying branches, many wind-blown, form most odd shapes.

As we move on towards a large house named Merrimoles, we admire some large honeysuckles clambering high, always twisting clockwise. It will smell sweet here of a summer evening.

A beech tree looks for all the world to be screaming but we’re not frightened. Another one reveals what appears to be a little gremlin about to leave its cosy home within the broad trunk.

There are such strange formations to see in these woods, largely because the trees have been left to their own devices.

In the depths we note some old silver birch, large hazels and then meet an old goat willow, bent with age, indomitable.

Ash trees bear moss-covered boles. Crab apples reveal themselves with fallen leaves and fruit, too overripe for culinary purposes alas. It smells great out here, the air fresh and clean.

We can hear the now distant traffic well behind us.

What is most remarkable is the amount of birdsong, robins and blackbirds going full pelt, claiming territory and showing off a bit.

We encounter a flock of bramblings accompanied by their close cousins, chaffinches. The birds don’t seem to be afraid of us.

This is a magical place, a winter paradise at the moment, but lovely all year round.

On the ground, sweet woodruff (Galium odoratum) is looking healthy, forming new carpets with whorls of lanceolate leaves. These delightful, small plants smell of hay. The flowers are four-petalled, tiny and white. They will show come May.

We have planted some in our garden that mingle with our ferns, sweet cicely, primroses, violets, yellow archangel and forget-me-nots.

Much natural regeneration is apparent. Beech saplings proliferate, hawthorns likewise. Woodland grasses abound.

Scots pines are dotted about in random fashion, as are some young yews and also a quantity of small western hemlock-spruce (Tsuga heterophylla), which are not native but do not seem out of place. We find them attractive. Douglas firs (Pseudotsuga menziesii) appear here and there.

A greater spotted woodpecker drums somewhere in Oxlands Bottom on the way to Nettlebed, a jay shrieks much closer. These members of the crow family do make strange noises.

There is a large ditch alongside our path. I wonder how old it is, what its purpose was and how many man-hours went into its construction.

Further on, where our footpath meets a bridleway that leads north to Crocker End, we stumble upon an incredible mound in the middle of the woodland, perfectly formed and about 8ft high. I’m mystified. Why is it here in the middle of all the trees? We can’t find any saw or larger pits nearby.

There are mature trees growing all around and through the base. Without doubt it is man-made. Rosemary speculates that it might be the creation of a giant mole. What an imagination she has!

We pass a few women whose dogs bound all over the place. We keep our distance.

Back home, I look out of the window of my “den” and see a greater-spotted woodpecker flashing its red undertail as it tucks into a suet cake that hangs beside our shed. No sooner has he left than some starlings arrive and pounce on the suet too.

Underneath a pair of blackbirds pick up the fatty crumbs that drop to the ground. One is so consumed with suet-lust that he gets covered with bits that fall from the frenzied starlings. It makes me laugh.

Underneath some of our shrubs, snowdrops have come into purest, white flower, a reassuring sign.

Daffodils are surging from the earth, hellebores are bursting forth with handsome blooms.

Oregon grape (Mahonia) and witch-hazels (Hamamelis) are putting on a punctual show. Stinking iris still bears striking red seeds. A form of marguerite smiles. I feel like I can hear them all grow.

Two magpies have paired up and are constructing a nest within some mistletoe near the top of our Robinia.

Rosemary joins me and photographs a red kite in a neighbour’s tree only yards away. The bird mews constantly. A dunnock hops by. They are rather pretty up close.

I look up at the sky as I long to see and hear the arrival of the first swifts of the year.

Rosemary recalls that some 10 years ago she was at Marsh Lock with her late husband Bruce when the first house martin appeared as if out of nowhere. Within minutes there were scores of them. What a sight that must have been. After supper, I sit outside in the near-dark. A flock of fieldfare “shak-shaks” as it passes above. These birds occasionally breed in the far north but the majority return to southern Scandinavia and Eastern Europe to raise their young.

It starts to snow lightly. Little flakes swirl around in the silence like motes of dust, Russian style.

Funnily enough, I find it easier to write while listening to music. Last week I played Sibelius’s Symphony No 2 in D. Today, more prosaically, it’s Julian Lennon amd some vintage Ray Charles. I’m unsure why this works but it does.

It was Rosemary’s birthday a few days ago. I bought her a top-quality waterproof jacket, cat-themed tops and some elegant brooches. She loves them all.

However, I’m not so sure that she approves of the “Beware of the Wife” sign now installed by our front door!

As I ponder the onset of spring, Rosemary brings to my attention a dark but meaningful poem that she has remembered by W B Yeats. It is called The Wheel and goes:

Through winter-time we call on spring,

And through the spring on summer call,

And when the abounding hedges ring

Declare that winter's best of all:

And after that there's nothing good

Because the spring time has not come

Not know that what disturbs our blood

Is but its longing for the tomb.

Back on a more positive note, roll on spring.

