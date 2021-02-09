Best to keep my clothes on when walking in these temperatures...

MY wife Rosemary refers to me as a “naturist”. I correct her. I’m an amateur naturalist who does not walk in the countryside naked and, much to her amusement, I do like plenty of pockets in my clothing.

She’s perpetually taking the mickey but I don’t really care as she is such fun and keeps me on my toes at the same time.

This morning she suggests we pay another visit to Kingwood Common as we have not had a walk there for a long time and want to see it in winter. Rosemary loves the trees.

We leave the car at the end of the lane that passes the former Grouse and Claret pub and Barn Farm. It is a clear and bright day, ideal for Rosemary’s photography.

I check on last year’s broad-leaved helleborines (Epipactis helleborine), their now brown stems still visible and slowly decaying. I look forward to seeing them in all their splendour come July.

Uncommon tutsan (Hypericum androsaemum) is as strong as ever, bearing once red but now black berries, among large clumps of pendulous sedge (Carex pendula).

This latter plant is a sign of damp woodland, which is confirmed by the seasonal pond to the north of our pathway.

Soon we emerge in one of our favourite woodland glades that will be full of wildflowers come summer. I cannot wait to see the pink flowers of common centaury and the yellow of perforate St John’s-wort, primrose and common rock-rose. Today it is covered with a sharp, crunchy, glistening frost.

There is a wide variety of trees here — aspen, ash, beech, silver and downy birch, cherry, crab apple, goat willow, hawthorn, pedunculate oak, rowan, whitebeam and yew. Some of the beech trees look like they have eyes. Are they watching us we wonder?

Despite being young, this woodland contains much fallen wood covered with mosses and verdigris-tinted lichens.

There are also plenty of birds visible and audible — robins, dunnocks, wrens, blackbirds and great tits seem to be warming up like an avian symphony orchestra. A greater-spotted woodpecker joins in with percussion. All we need is a few notes from a blackcap and the arrival of willow warblers, whitethroats, chiffchaffs and, of course, a conductor, Mr Cuckoo.

We find the going heavy, the bridleway full of sweet-smelling mud that has been disturbed not only by horses but all the extra human traffic on foot and mountain bikes.

There are a fair few riders out today without warning bells. They fly past with Lycra-clad, muddied bottoms.

I bought a mountain bike in the late Eighties with the explicit purpose of navigating our local bridleways in my passionate hunt for rare plants. I still have the bike but have not ridden it for a while as I need some new inner tubes. I must buy a new model for Rosemary.

She points out some trees that seem to be dancing and all around they seem to sway.

We move on towards the valley bottom, stopping briefly to admire a conglomeration of beech trees on an old bank.

The winter sun is low, sharp and intense. Rosemary takes a photograph of our shadows against one of the broad trunks that must have formed part of an ancient hedgerow.

On the ground, last year’s beech leaves shine in the sunlight, copper, brown and golden. They will enrich the earth.

At the bottom we meet the depths of Colmore Lane with Witheridge Hill to the north, Peppard Hill to the south.

A wild service tree (Sorbus torminalis) looks ready to fly into leaf, just like the one I bought for Rosemary and planted in our garden. It will flower in May with white, fluffy pedicels. Later in the year I must harvest some of its fruit to enhance my beer.

I’m a dab hand at brewing. My speciality is mimicking the once wonderful Brakspear Special. It works.

The bottom of the lane is partially flooded but our footwear is waterproof. We head south uphill past Greyhone Plantation, a house named Great David’s and Coldmoor Wood.

We scan the woodside banks where we had found a large colony of violet helleborines (Epipactis purpurata) in August. Unlike their broad-leaved cousins, they leave no winter-trace but will reappear later in the year.

Agrimony, dog’s mercury, enchanter’s-nightshade, tufted vetch, woodruff and wood spurge are all stirring from slumber on the banks, a little but lovely sign of what’s to come.

We reach a right-hand turn that will eventually take us back into the trees along another bridleway towards our starting point, through an open area populated with heather, gorse and wild teasel.

On the corner of our chosen path we meet two friendly ladies who recognise us (not unusual these days) and we have a brief but enjoyable chat.

They inform us that we have just missed a large herd of fallow deer in the woods to our right. Dammit. We must have been so close that I’m astonished that neither of us spotted them.

Many woodpiles are scattered about the open ground, great for insects and reptiles. Well done to whoever is responsible for these mini wildlife habitats.

There are some strangely shaped trees here, silver birches with deeply fissured black and white trunks, multi-stemmed beeches and twisting oaks. By contrast, the hollies look stoic.

We find a mystery conifer. It is a two-needled pine but we cannot find any cones to help identify it, which is frustrating.

We come across another strange arrangement. It looks like a loosely-formed but rather attractive seat composed entirely from tree trunks. Lovely.

It would be a good place for a summer picnic. I’m thinking of ham with English mustard and cheese and onion sandwiches (with pickle) packed into a traditional hamper with a bottle of bubbly. I mention this to Rosemary. I get the nod. We will do it.

Back home, more plants are coming into bloom. In the front garden pansies (from the French pensée, meaning “thought”) are already showing off. I prefer the English name, heartsease, but then I would, wouldn’t I?

I worry about the species of birds that I no longer see or hear, such as bullfinches, hawfinches and spotted flycatchers that I recall from childhood.

I’m concerned about the amount of pesticides, insecticides and herbicides that are being spread on urban gardens. Our garden has none (back or front), which is why we have so much wildlife. It’s a mini sanctuary.

Many other front gardens have been paved over. People complain that they don’t see or hear birds when the reason is staring them in the face.

I am rather taken with Julian Lennon’s lyrics in his melodic song Saltwater (from the album Help Yourself), which begins:

We are a rock revolving

Around a golden sun

We are a billion children

Rolled into one

So when I hear about

The hole in the sky

Saltwater wells in my eyes

We climb the highest mountain

We'll make the desert bloom

We're so ingenious

We can walk on the moon

But when I hear of how

The forests have died

Saltwater wells in my eyes.

The next morning it starts snowing with a vengeance; great white slabs of chill cover the ground and garden furniture.

Herring gulls make a furious din high above. Our cat hates it and flies upstairs on to our bed after a desultory morning walk around our back garden. I think that she believes that I am responsible for the weather. Sometimes I wish I was.

It is my turn to provide supper tonight — Thai-style duck with long grain basmati rice. Last time I made this Rosemary loved it.

Doubtless she’ll be calling me the naked chef…

