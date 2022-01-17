Childhood memories revived when revisiting this lovely old common

AFTER many a dreary, gloomy and rainy morning, the sun has got his hat on today.

It is a pleasure to wander around our back garden to observe the latent intent of our budding trees and shrubs, the persistence of wintergreen ferns and impatient wild flowers.

There are no bumble bees about but they will be tucked away in little burrows preparing to visit the first blooms of spring.

Daffodils and snowdrops are already poking through sodden, dissolving leaves, buds ready to burst.

The once intricate structures of last year’s foliage is being dragged bit by bit into the earth with the help of earthworms, replenishing life, so important to all life on Earth.

I’ll never understand why people use noisy, polluting leaf blowers to remove one of the most important contributors to the health of Earth that are then disposed of in “green bins”.

New leaves will unfold in a few months’ time, vivid, fresh and initially a translucent green like those seen in a glorious Chiltern beech wood.

Our giant redwood, with its soft, fire-protective bark, is growing rapidly, as is our giant fir. A pair of red kites is building a typically untidy nest in the latter.

Many years ago, 1983 to be precise, I’d watch the similar actions of their cousins, black kites (Milvus migrans) in Portugal. They would sweep and dance with balletic precision across the Mondego River in Coimbra while women chatted on the stony riverbank while cleaning clothes with OMO washing powder.

I watch the movement of our garden birds through my office window over the computer screen.

We have a resident pair of collared doves, another of wood pigeons and everything else that one would expect in a garden like ours.

Apart from the red kites, we provide home to many songbirds as they have deep cover for nest-building and bespoke nesting boxes that we have positioned with sensitivity.

It does not take much to help nature. The smallest change in a gardening regime can make a vast improvement to the diversity of plant and animal species.

As I have mentioned previously, we gather small amounts of wildflower seeds to scatter in our garden in an attempt to reintroduce and spread those that would have once been common in this part of the world.

It is also so encouraging to witness the development of the trees that we have planted over the last two years. Mostly natives, they also include species from North America, oaks, maples and more. All are looking in good shape and we are both looking forward to seeing them flourish.

Witch-hazels (Hamamelis) are in flower, some yellow, others copper-hued.

We decide to take advantage of the sun and take a walk on the southern, elevated side of Peppard Common where we have not been for a while.

Parking is easy in a small, rough, puddled area near the local shop and bus stop.

A rare patch of poor soil-quality, acidic heathland in Oxfordshire, it really is a lovely spot with some scarce plants to be found, such as heath bedstraw, bell heather, gorse and tormentil, as well as some woodland comprised of pedunculate oak, silver and downy birch, cherry, hazel, hawthorn, ash, rowan, beech, crab apple and holly.

Carefully crossing a short section of road than runs downhill towards Stony Bottom, we walk through a wooded area.

Some of the hollies are large and tall with silvery trunks. Young oaks are dramatically contorted.

Lichens cover fallen twigs, ivy clings to mossy boles, bracken, now spent, glows bronze, brambles creep below and honeysuckle is abundant with one plant wrapped around a hazel pole like a constricting snake. It will be fragrant out here on a summer’s evening.

We leave the trees behind and meet open ground with a shiny frost, one of nature’s ornaments. We crunch through the grass.

A member of the Erica family has been recorded here, although I have only found it in nearby Kingwood. It is known as cross-leaved heath (Erica tetralix), which is rare in Oxfordshire.

In this broad spread, evergreen spiny gorse is in flower. We both love the distinct, beautiful yellow blooms.

Small birds dart everywhere, some so quick that visual identification is impossible but most I know from song and sound anyway.

Through a small break in the trees, we turn to look on the cricket ground to the west. Beyond the turf, wooden benches and a tidy hedge, an exceedingly large pyracantha is hanging with nutritious, red berries, a wonderful sight.

I love this common and have done so since I was first brought here for a summer picnic when very young. Paths run hither and thither.

I suggest to Rosemary that we return on a warm, sunny day with a hamper laden with some sandwiches and a decent bottle, it is that kind of place.

If you are lucky, in the warm months you may stumble upon a grass snake (Natrix natrix) or common lizard (Zootoca vivipara) basking among the heathers.

This lovely old common holds great memories and to me has an everlasting feel of the past. I cannot recommend highly enough taking a walk here at anytime of year as there is always something to see.

According to the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators’ website (nettlebed-commons.org): “Peppard Common (46 acres) is mostly open grassland and heath and the grass is cut every other year — one half one year, the other half the next to encourage reseeding of wild flowers.

“A further 6.8 acres were part of the common but in 1946 this was given to the village as ‘a public open space and war memorial playing field for the village of Peppard and for no other purpose’. This is now controlled by the parish council.

“There is little or no ancient (i.e. pre-1600) woodland — the common was laid out with a nine-golf course from the late 19th century until the Second World War.

“It lies on the route of an ancient track that connected Henley with Goring following Pack & Prime Lane out of Henley, through Hernes Farm, to the south of Rotherfield Greys, along Dog Lane, Colliers Lane, Wyfold Lane, Hook End, Exlade Street and on to Goring, connecting with the Ridgeway.

“This was a packhorse route avoiding the long bend of the Thames through Reading.

“There used to be a pond in front of the Dog pub but when the B481 was straightened some years ago, this was filled in.

“The west side of Peppard Common dips down into a small valley, where the underlying chalk has been exposed by commoners exercising their rights to take chalk for dressing their land.”

So, there we have it, a bit of history.

Walking on and over earthen boundary lines to the north, we are presented by a sudden dip where once, many years ago, I would toboggan when it had snowed heavily. Can’t see that happening again in my lifetime. Nevertheless, the sweep of the land is majestic.

We make our way uphill and back to our car as we have an appointment to keep.

Another great day. Good fun and good exercise plus much to look forward to.

