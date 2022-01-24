Happy birthday spent in magical woodland where warm mist rises

IT is my wife Rosemary’s birthday today.

We have been together more than two years now and we have such fun.

The sun is shining in a clear blue sky so Rosemary goes into the garden to replenish our bird feeders.

She tells me that in Norway it’s said you get the weather you deserve on your birthday. If it rains under a dark, forbidding sky then you have been naughty, but if the sun is out, then you have been good.

Thanks to Arne, Rosemary’s late father from Oslo, for this age-old observation but I have to say that, on balance, it is a dubious concept.

A little later, we head off for Lambridge Wood to the north-west of Henley.

We have not walked through the trees there for such a long time and neither at this time of year.

After driving past Greys Court on a long rise, we turn left on to a single-track road through Broadplat with the occasional passing place.

There are paradoxical diversion signs along the way and I wonder why.

It all becomes clear when we approach our destination. The minor road to Bix is flooded and the water looks deep.

Rosemary turns right along a deeply potholed lane that leads to Lambridge Hill.

There are some cosy-looking houses here. I wonder how it would have felt to have lived out here decades ago in icy winters in near isolation. Will such conditions ever occur again?

We leave the car on one side of the rugged lane on a muddy patch cushioned by a deep mattress of golden beech leaves.

It is so damp out here that you can see your breath on exhalation.

Apart from the territorial songs of blackbirds and robins and the tweets of goldfinches, nothing much seems to be going on bird-wise.

There is hardly any wind so the few remaining leaves on the trees barely flutter.

The evergreen hollies look steely and resolute but none of them holds any berries. Have they been eaten, I wonder.

An ash tree rises from the remains of an old, moss-covered felling. Sheer determination. Never say die.

All of a sudden, a jay screeches and shows itself as we make our way into the denuded wooden depths.

I think that it is after any food that we may have to scatter or more likely a buried acorn that has been forgotten.

The attractive, clever bird appears to be beckoning us on with purpose, always just ahead.

More than a few cherry trees are dead, still standing, striated bark strewn on the ground under the boles. The branches of towering beech trees are framed in the blue above, their gnarled, mossy roots shine below.

Mosses, sedges, ferns, woodruff and fungi abound. Turkeytail (Trametes versicolor) and Purplepore brackets (Trichaptum abietinum) green with algae are a common sight.

I have always found this part of the world mysterious, so close to human habitation yet worlds apart.

Traversing a boggy right of way, where we have to sidestep some squidgy parts of the path, we meet Grim’s Ditch or Dyke, a Neolithic construction and listed monument.

As impressive as it is today, it must have appeared huge thousands of years ago. It would have been highly visible, a threatening statement.

Today, although worn down by the elements, it is still striking and remains an impressive feature of these woodlands.

Across the way in an open field, we hear and make out a small flock of meadow pipits (Anthus pratensis) as they trill while flying low across the ground.

The sun is bright, casting long shadows on to spangling, fallen leaves.

As we walk, wholesome earthy scents are released. At the woodland’s edge Rosemary indicates some untidy birds’ nests way above.

Some are definitely the constructions of wood pigeons — flimsy, lazy and untidy attempts. Others could be the remnants of casually-made grey squirrel dreys.

Whatever, they all have a short life and new ones will need to be created come spring.

A buzzard finds its way through the trees with expertise.

As we descend deeper into the woodland, one thing becomes clear. It belongs to us and us to them. We are all part of something much greater than the individual.

I can stand beside or lean against a tree, close my eyes to be enveloped in a sylvan embrace. If blind, I could identify a tree from simply feeling its bark.

As we press on into the interior, Rosemary stops to point out some moss that is growing on the very ends of a blackthorn. It is extraordinarily beautiful, catching the sunlight, dewy, twinkling with tiny prisms.

We meet a profound dip under the canopy.

A rise ahead leads towards Badgemore Park golf gourse and Fairies Hole. It is here that we see something almost magical.

As the sun burns down on the ground, the heat of its rays brings the forest floor to life. A mist rises as if out of fable, once seen, never forgotten. I have to pinch myself.

We take a different path to the north that will bring us to the brink of the noisy Fair Mile and lead us back to our car on this high ground.

On our way home, we drop in at the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys for a final pint with our friends Gary and Donna Clarke before they move away. It’s sad to see them go.

Rosemary is presented with a glorious birthday present, a bottle of Chateau Montaiguillon, vintage 2015. How generous. It has since been hidden from me!

Back home, I decide to play Stuck In A Hole, written by Pye Hastings of Caravan, as it seems appropriate.

The first stanza goes:

I've seen days where there's always sunshine

I've stood days in the pouring rain

I fall over myself and sometimes

I get back on my feet again.

There is always a new dawn. Let’s all hope for a bright future.

