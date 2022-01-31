Roaming along the river in this quaint, preserved part of old England

OVER supper last night, my wife Rosemary suggested that we visit Hambleden Lock and then have a spot of lunch, so we do.

The light is good, favourable for spotting wildlife and, of course, taking photographs.

On our way from Caversham we are twice held up by temporary traffic lights, once near the roundabout in Reading Road, Henley, near the Tesco supermarket, and again in the town centre. There was no sign of activity at either, which was infuriating.

Finally, we get through and drive over Henley Bridge, and then up the steep, tree-lined rise of White Hill on our way to Aston, a small hamlet located on the Berkshire bank of the River Thames opposite a corner of Buckinghamshire.

An ancient settlement, Aston is situated on low land only about 30m above sea level.

It is near an impressive oxbow in the river that over thousands of years has slid north to meet modern-day Marlow Road, now halted by rising, forbidding ground.

The river’s meandering is quite obvious from the delineation and arc of Remenham Lane. Over time, rivers change their course. Try to straighten them at your peril as it never works. They are an immutable force of nature.

The last time that we drove to Aston, Remenham Lane was severely flooded, so this time we take Aston Lane on the crest of Remenham Hill, a left turn down a declination towards our destination.

The road is a decidedly narrow way. Low, nearly blinding winter sun does not help Rosemary’s visibility and navigation, although there are fairly decent passing places.

Finally, we make it to the Flower Pot Hotel where we park without squashing any of the aberrant red-legged partridges in residence. We’ll return for lunch and a pint after our walk.

This small community has all the charm of a lost era, an old-fashioned England, which we both can remember from decades ago.

Walking down Ferry Lane towards the river is always an experience.

We stop briefly to listen to a robin singing on an old brick wall covered in lichen.

A female chaffinch poses coquettishly in an ash tree, a male blackbird sits on a shed roof, a blue tit wipes its beak on a twig and house sparrows, once common but now a threatened species, chirrup away happily in tidy hedgerows.

Further on, we stop to gaze into a paddock where a murder of crows spots us and takes flight.

Chickens and guinea fowl run about, mallard ducks waddle in long grass having emerged from a hidden watercourse and red kites perched high in poplar trees mew. By the side of the lane horse chestnuts display sticky buds. It will not be long before these burst into leaf.

Two dead and decaying trees are home to funeral bell fungus (Galerina marginata).

Like moths, fungi have the most extraordinary names. My favourite has to be the amethyst deceiver (Laccaria amethystina), which is normally found growing in the litter of beech leaves. It makes a colourful addition to a salad with a homemade dressing, or alternatively give it a brief frying.

Our only native clematis, traveller’s-joy, is rampant with woolly, white plumes. We take some seeds home with us to plant.

A slack backwater, largely covered with common duckweed, will soon be home to fish fry such as chub, pike, minnows, pope or perch.

Other open stretches of water are gin-clear with sandy, pebbled bottoms that shimmer. The water looks fit to drink, although that’s unwise given recent news reports about untreated sewage being discharged into our watercourses.

We meet the river. Water ebbs and flows on a small gravelly beach. I could watch it all day, every movement subtly different from the other, fluid poetry.

The old ferry’s trajectory is obvious. On the Berkshire side the old jetty still stands as if waiting to welcome waterborne passengers from the far bank on a tow rope.

Mallard ducks sit on the structure, sunbathing. Across the water a moorhen “ki-yeks”, greylag geese honk, mute swans slide by silently and black-headed gulls congregate on the river in groups, looking suspiciously like they are planning something.

The riverside is graced by almond willows and alder trees, one occupied by an inquisitive great tit.

Old wooden piles advertise the slowly eroding bank. Water laps the side tenderly.

Three women in swimming costumes walk past at speed while chatting. Opposite the marina at Mill End they jump in the river shouting loudly and then swim downstream. Heaven forbid how cold it must feel when they go in the water. Rather them than me.

I’m on the lookout for herons and kingfishers but see neither. On the other bank two cormorants are perched in trees luxuriating in the sunshine. A pair of mallard ducks take off from wooden river furniture and land in still water by the noisy weir. The river smells sweet.

We turn back and walk along a solid road towards the pub.

Along the way is an imperious-looking oak with a broad spread. Others have been planted to form a one-sided avenue — a good touch.

A pair of Egyptian geese strut their stuff and meadow pipits fly past.

After a jolly good walk, we enter the welcoming arms of the Flower Pot. We have a pleasant chat with the proprietor Tony Read, who is interested to hear where we have been and what we have seen.

He says he has already seen a hobby (hobbit as he charmingly calls it) hunting. This seems odd to me as these migrant falcons would not normally arrive until April (nationally, they only number about 2,000 breeding pairs). But Tony is a great observer and recorder of wildlife, in particular birds, so he may well be right.

It turns out that he owns much of the land that we have admired and he says we are free to explore it any time as long as we close the gates behind us. Thank you, we will be back soon.

vincent.ruane@hotmail.com