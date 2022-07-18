When we can’t get out, there’s always something to see in the garden

WAITING outside Balmore Park Surgery in Caversham, where Rosemary is seeing a physiotherapist, I watch the grasses sway mesmerically on the brow of Balmore Walk.

I wonder how it would all look if the majority of the parkland was not mown by Reading Borough Council.

Cut a few swathes but please leave the greater amount to grasshoppers, butterflies and wildflowers so it looks like it used to when I was young.

In 1970, my family moved to a house on the corner of the park where my mother still resides. It had great views over Reading, now despoiled by ugly developments.

Rosemary emerges and tells me that she has incurred severe nerve damage in her right shoulder due to bad posture while hunched over her computer. She has certain exercises to perform and requires painkillers.

She can only move with difficulty so we can’t get out for the time being. Therefore I shall report on what I find in the garden at our home. There is so much to be seen admired at the back and front.

Now we have passed the summer equinox, most of the flowering plants in our back garden are at their peak. We have no lawn but plenty of woodland grasses and sedges that grow in sun-drenched, warm woodland glades.

Wood melick (Melica uniflora), a favourite grass, is well established. It has an uncommon elegance with small, brown nutlets on loose spikelets. Relatively common in the south Chilterns under local beech woods, the pale green leaves are a delight to see on the banks of minor roads.

We have other grasses too.

False brome (Brachypodium sylvaticum) is abundant, a welcome addition to the understorey.

Wild oat (Avena fatua) is rather lovely with its dark green, broad flat leaves. Common bent (Agrostis capillaris) is having a whale of a time. It grows to quite a height and is attractive too.

Creeping soft grass (Holcus mollis) is a welcome addition to our collection, a widespread and welcome plant, as is perennial ryegrass (Lolium perenne).

Grasses seem to be largely overlooked but I’m becoming hooked on studying them. They are such important food plants for some of our most pretty butterflies.

Our pendulous sedge (Carex pendula) and wood sedge (Carex sylvatica) are well settled, as is great wood-rush (Luzula sylvatica).

Our three butcher’s-brooms (Ruscus aculeatus) that Rosemary planted in a tight group earlier this year have nearly doubled in size. Many flowers are in full bloom. One of the most notable being viper’s- bugloss (Echium vulgare). The intensely blue flowers bear purple stamens.

It is a standout, tall plant with a natural arrogance and I’m so pleased that we have it. Hopefully, it will set seed and spread.

There is a form of knapweed (Centaurea ssp) with stunning bright blue florets but we don’t know where that came from.

Bittersweet, or woody nightshade, an attractive but poisonous plant, dangles its near perfect yellow and blue blooms. Herb-Robert (Geranium robertianum) persists in producing white flowers. This is unusual but might be down to the composition of our soil.

Wood avens (Geum urbanum) shines yellow like the sun. Red campion (Silene dioica), which was growing all over the garden last year, has barely made an appearance this time, which is odd.

Our native ferns are doing well, especially the soft-shield ferns (Polystichum setiferum).

One of the most handsome species that I have ever come across, these grow large and impressive. There is a magnificent colony in some woodland by some ancient ponds at Nuney Green, near Goring Heath.

When we were last there, the plants must have been at least 4ft high and wide, some of the biggest that I have ever seen.

Our hard shield-fern (Polystichum aculeatum) and common male-fern (Dryopteris filix-mas) are filling the shadier areas of our garden, as is the delicate lady-fern (Athyrium filix-femina) with its bright green fronds.

Most of the birds have stopped singing apart from two male blackcaps. They both start off with a random melody at sunrise and are joined by a song thrush in a dawn chorus. Most welcome. I have not seen any swifts, house martins or swallows lately.

Some of our rescued plants are doing very well too. The gooseberries and redcurrants are fruiting.

Some flowering plants have the smallest but prettiest flowers. Just use a magnifying glass and you may be surprised at what you see.

Vervain (Verbena officinalis) is a good example. The pinky-lilac flowers are very small but popular with insects. Enchanter’s-nightshade (Circaea lutetiana) is another. The flowers are dainty with white petals. This plant can be quite invasive but we prefer it to ground elder (Aegopodium podagraria) any day.

Germander speedwell (Veronica chamaedrys) is one of Rosemary’s favourites. It is also an intriguing flower seen up close with its blue, white-centred, flowers.

Rough chervil (Chaerophyllum temulum) has popped up in the cracks of our paving. A delicate umbellifer, it is joined by common figwort (Scrophularia nodosa) with small maroon flowers. A spear thistle (Cirsium vulgare) bears the most exquisite blooms.

One of our cats persecutes a cockchafer, or maybug (Melolontha melolontha). Rosemary rescues it and off it flies despite looking too heavy to become airborne.

A pair of butterflies catch my eye, a female small white (Pieris rapae) and a female speckled wood (Pararge aegeria). Lovely.

Here’s hoping Rosemary’s pain eases so we are able to get out again in time for next week.

