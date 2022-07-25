One trip not enough to see all that magical meadows have to offer

WE turn in about 9pm as we have a plan to rise early in the morning and take a short walk before it hots up as Rosemary can’t cope with the heat and is somewhat out of breath. I must admit to being concerned as she only has one lung.

My wife jumps out of bed to feed our delighted and somewhat surprised bevvy of cats downstairs.

Unfortunately for me, our band of hooligans have claimed all the outside seating like German tourists in southern Spain. They glance and blink at me with self-satisfaction. I can’t do much about that then.

My wife’s shoulder is still hurting and we are still not sure what the problem is. After several visits to our doctor’s surgery in Caversham it turns out that it may be the result of muscular or nerve damage or a combination of both.

Nevertheless, Rosemary suggests that we take a little wander around Marsh and Mill Meadows, just south of Henley as we need to do some food shopping, not just for us but my mother, too. She had recently been discharged from hospital.

We had a memorable wander around these beautiful meadows with our friends from the Greener Henley group back in late May that was led by Sally Rankin. It was a great gathering, one to remember. We saw so much back then with the promise of more to come. And so, it turns out to be.

We arrive early at the car park in Mill Lane, thankfully not too busy, and head off towards Marsh Lock to see what is going on after its closure beyond the lock-keeper’s house which reportedly is down to some structural danger.

We meet up with a female mute swan, known as a pen, guarding her seven cygnets. We feed them. They are such entertaining creatures and do make such funny noises under their mother’s supervision. A young coot dabbles about unsupervised.

Wandering over to the lock, which is forever busy, we salute the lock-keeper and turn back at the temporarily closed section of the Thames Path to embark on a gentle stroll along the gorgeous meadows by the riverside.

I love this part of the world. Water-filled ditches, small rivulets and streams appear as if by magic. They are inhabited by dragonflies, damselflies, and butterflies. It is like stepping into a dream world. With all the destructive housing developments springing up like a brick-and-mortar cancer, it is so pleasing to know that some of the river meadows will survive, for now, so we can appreciate what was once a given to our ancestors.

Walking past the “Old House” we enter the meadows to our left and what a sight we see. A multitude of native grass species that includes some statuesque marsh foxtail (Alopecurus geniculatus) guards a large spread of wildflowers. The variety is immense and most impressive.

Among them are the white frothy flowers of meadowsweet (Filipendula ulmaria), pink-headed hemp agrimony (Eupatorium cannabinum), the yellow blooms of greater bird’s-foot trefoil (Lotus pedunculatus), now fading wild angelica (Angelica sylvestris), rusty-red common sorrel (Rumex acetosa), creeping thistle (Cirsium arvense) with pink florets that form a great display. On an early morning in a gentle breeze, it feels like heaven on earth.

Rosemary runs out of steam, so she drives us home with a view to returning next morning, which we do.

A red hot-air balloon hovers high above as we leave our car to take a public right of way that runs alongside a football ground towards the River & Rowing Museum. Stopping briefly to admire a truly huge silver maple (Acer saccharinum) we enter a smallish but familiar meadow.

Yet another riot of colour presents itself. Common comfrey (Symphytum offinale), white and purple flowered, makes a great display. A ruddy darter dragonfly (Sympetrum sanguineum) quarters the small area hunting for prey. Great willowherb (Epilobium hirsutum) stretches skywards, 7ft-plus with pink flowers.

Silverweed (Potentilla anserina) with five yellow petals is rampant, meadow brown butterflies (Maniola jurtina) flit throughout. Common red soldier beetles (Rhagonycha fulva) clamber over the umbels of hogweed (Heracleum sphondylium), small, banded snails (Cepaea nemoralis) glide with grace over damp vegetation. White hedge bindweed flowers (Calystegia sepium) are a major draw for incalculable species of bees. Tufted vetch displays its one-sided purple spikes.

A mass of hemp agrimony appears to be in tune like an orchestra warming up. I cannot determine with any accuracy the first violin, but the flowers seem to sing to me in rapture.

Ragged robin (Lychnis flos-cuculi) runs riot, an attractive member of the pink family. Water forget-me-not (Myosotis scorpioides) is in its natural element. The sun shines through the leaves of a dawn redwood (Metasequoia glyptostroboides), a native of southwest China.

Whilst a lovely stretch of the Thames Path has had to be closed at Marsh Lock, just across the road from where our car is parked, the Swiss financier Urs Schwarzenbach has temporarily opened up some land so you can still walk from source to sea. What a generous act of philanthropy. I applaud.

Once again we head out early in the morning to explore this. We enter a long lane and on the western side there is a broad watercourse which is full of water-loving wildflowers. The leaves of a huge ash stroke our faces with tenderness as we pass.

On a nondescript parcel of ground scentless mayweed (Tripleurospermum inodorum) mixes with selfheal (Prunella vulgaris). A lovely combination of colours.

We then reach the river after following good signage and smell the water. Tiddlers swim in the sandy shallows. The world is alive.

We turn back and go home and when we enter our front door, I think of such endeavour that has come to such fruition. I wonder how so many other bodies, official or unofficial could achieve such a wonderful outcome in such a natural way that we have seen. It’s so simple to achieve. Just do it!

