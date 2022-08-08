Despite scorching temperatures, nature continues to do her thing

WHAT a strange month we have experienced. Extreme heat has parched grasslands and led to wildfires, killing sapling trees and nullifying much of nature’s endeavour.

However, Mother Nature will win out in the end. Caterpillars will become butterflies and moths will replace their parents in the scheme of things. That is how it works.

Having woken up as the sun rose at about 5am, I decided to take a stroll around our back garden before feeding the cats and delivering a cup of tea to Rosemary in bed.

Unfortunately, some of our ferns have been frazzled and are like fried chicken wings. Despite the delivery of cans of water, many seem to have retreated. Hopefully, they will reappear next year.

On a more positive note, water figwort (Scrophularia auriculata) is now endemic, as is loose silky bent (Apera spica-venti), a rather uncommon grass, the spikelets bearing long awns. Once again, I can only surmise that it was a roadside rescue or the result of some nutlets gathered by Rosemary and tossed with abandon into the back garden after one of our expeditions.

Nearby, false brome (Brachypodium sylvaticum) is flourishing.

Both grasses have attractive leaves, dark green, glossy and slim.

Tutsan (Hypericum androsaemum) is bearing glossy red berries.

Wild basil (Clinopodium vulgare) is erupting hither and thither determinedly. The insects like it and I do too.

Perforate St John’s-wort is putting on a splendid show.

Viper’s-bugloss, an entertaining member of the borage family, has become well-established. The bright blue flowers are a delight.

Vervain (Verbena officinalis) has found its feet in our front and back gardens. The flowers are small but lovely up close.

A strange fungus appeared yesterday on a defunct tree stump. Today there is nothing left but dust. Ephemeral or what?

One of our cats, Cobweb, seems intent on tripping me up, sneaking through my legs and behaving like a mad thing. I love the little fellow even if he’s a hazard.

A hoverfly (Myathropa florea) settles on a leaf, seemingly content. I do not know how long they live at all but then he, or she, seems happy to be basking in the sunlight.

A Jersey tiger moth (Euplagia quadripuntaria) with a damaged left wing settles on a leaf.

After breakfast we head out with the intention of visiting Dog Lane, near Peppard Common.

Rosemary parks on the brow of the hill to our left, a very convenient spot with great views year-round.

It is such a wonderful place up here, full of ditches, dips and wonderfully-shaped, broad oak trees.

Huge swathes of rosebay willowherb (Chamerion angustifolium) sway on this high land.

Apart from the high incidence of ferns alongside a now dried-up watercourse, blue-flowered harebells (Campanula rotundifolia) proliferate. They are such pretty and delicate flowers.

A common ragwort (Senecio jacobaea), despised by many people, is quite beautiful, the temporary resting place of a common greenbottle (Lucilia Caesar). Perennial sow thistle is prominent, tall foxgloves (Digitalis purpurea) are seeding and ribwort plantain (Plantago lanceolata) flowers in glory.

The roadside is most interesting, full of wild carrot (Daucus carota), creeping thistle (Cirsium arvense) and mugwort (Artemisia vulgaris).

I’ve always found it strange that wildflowers often grow so close to peril. It is often the case with wild orchids, inviting the crushing wheels of tractors.

Greater burdock looks to be in prime form despite the ongoing drought. There must be an aquifer here invisible down below.

We had intended to walk down our beloved Dog Lane and on towards Rotherfield Greys to visit the Maltsters Arms but, unfortunately, we have to go home instead.

