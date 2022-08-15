Our meadows are utterly charming and should be replicated across UK

HEADING off for one of our regular shopping expeditions in Henley, Rosemary proposes a short walk around Mill and Marsh Meadows beforehand as it is a cool morning.

I think a small jaunt is a good idea. I want to see how far she can muster outside in the fields as opposed to among chilled shopping aisles of a supermarket before our planned walk around Kingwood Common with friends from the Ashmolean Natural History Society of Oxfordshire in a few days’ time.

I’m glad that we go.

Walking along a now familiar trail close to the Henley branch line into this much-loved grassland, we pass through a narrow path.

Towering hogweeds (Heracleum sphondylium) are, as always, an insect magnet, as are the purple florets of spear thistle (Cirsium vulgare).

There are also the striking flowerheads of great willowherb (Epilobium hirsutum) and the most vigorous growth of greater plantain (Plantago major) that I’ve ever seen. We walk through a bosky dell that is positively hanging with an amazing display of green acorns on relatively young oak trees alongside aromatic hybrid black-poplar trees (Populus x canadensis).

As we emerge into the sunlight, with the river ahead, we have to stand aside to let a tractor pass. We both wonder what it is doing here. All is soon revealed.

We meet, somewhat unexpectedly, Sally Rankin, who is leading a highly energetic work party. All members of the Greener Henley group, they are working on an inspired project to return and regenerate these meadows to their natural former glory.

And how they are succeeding. Swathes cut though the once plain turf (only spoiled by dog poo — do take it home please).

Sally indicates how many of the recently created ponds have been drying up, which is not surprising given the lack of rainfall and high temperatures we have been experiencing. Nevertheless, the meadows are blooming. Insects are buzzing, the occasional bird singing. What an asset Henley has here. It is utterly charming and should be replicated across the country.

Water mint (Mentha aquatica) is abundant with its lilac-pink flowers attended by countless species of bees and other insects among the bright yellow blooms of greater bird’s-foot-trefoil (Lotus pedunculatus), blue meadow crane’s-bill (Geranium pratense) and purple- loosestrife (Lythrum salicaria).

What a colourful palette. It’s a bit like looking through a stained-glass window.

Dragonflies zoom about, far too fast for any accurate identification but I think I spotted some southern hawkers (Aeshna cyanea).

Hedge bindweed (Calystegia sepium) is prominent. Some people do not like it as it can strangle garden plants but we do as it is so important in the scheme of things. Insects love to dive into the white funnels.

Sally is, as ever, full of energy and determined to point out some local rarities. First is great burnet (Sanguisorba officinalis), which fits perfectly into this normally damp, riverside grassland. Here it is about a yard high.

A species in decline nationally, it is great to see it here. The flowers are small in tight, compact heads on long stalks. Let us hope that it spreads up and downstream.

Next up is marsh lousewort (Pedicularis palustris). Semi-parasitic, it has dainty leaves like feathers but has not flowered yet.

Finally, there is creeping marshwort (Helosciadium repens).

When we get home and step into the back garden two of our cats are misbehaving. They have found a young frog (Rana temporaria)and are patting it as if a toy. The amphibian is playing dead. Rosemary distracts our little hooligans while I gather the poor mite.

I return it to the side of our pond. I see a leaf move and then hear a plop as it drops into the water. It is safe for now.

As evening descends, I sit outside and stare at the clear sky above and spot a pair of swifts scything their way through the warm evening air hunting for insects.

They will be gone soon, flying south back to Africa but will return next year of course. I always enjoy that.

Later, as the sun sets and the sky darkens, I look at the stars and planets.

Common pipistrelle bats (Pipistrellus pipistrellus) fly with speed through and above our trees. It is quite fantastic to watch. They would not be here if it were not for our patch of woodland with all the varied moths and other insects.

