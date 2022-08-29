Blue-horned moth baffles me as I look forward to chilly days of autumn

OUR cats are misbehaving once again, cornering a large caterpillar before I rescue it unhurt.

I’ve never seen anything like it before. It has creamy white spots on its dark back and a wicked looking blue horn to the rear, a very strange-looking creature indeed.

Despite consulting my reference works, I am no nearer identifying it, so I send a photograph of the larva to a botanist friend, Camilla Huxley-Lambrick.

It turns out to be a developing lime hawk-moth (Mimas tiliae). How it got in our garden I don’t know but what I do know is that the caterpillars do not feed exclusively on the leaves of lime trees but also alder, oak, birch and elm as Rosemary and I have seen the evidence.

My wife finds an oak hook-tip moth (Watsonalla binaria), which is less of a surprise as we have many oaks — its preferred food plant — in both the front and back gardens.

She also points out a harvestman (Phalangium opilio), or daddy longlegs, also a common name for craneflies.

They are part of the arachnid (spider) family and curious they are too. They appear to be so flimsy, pathetic two-eyed predators with a tiny body and the thinnest of legs.

But back to moths and did you know that we have so many more species than of butterflies? It is an astounding figure.

A few weeks ago, we were encouraged to report all species of butterfly that we spotted at home or elsewhere.

I tried to record our observations online but found the website impenetrable and impossible to access so gave up.

Furthermore, the survey was limited to certain months, so excluded early flying species such as brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni), orange tip (Anthocharia cardamines) and holly blue (Celastrina argiolus), which we had in profusion in the spring.

At the moment, this being August, we see many other species — large white (Pieris brassicae), small white (Pieris rapae), small tortoiseshell (Aglais urticae), red admiral (Vanessa atalanta) and speckled wood (Pararge aegeria).

That is not to mention the huge variety of moths that emerge as the sun dips and we sit outside. It’s quite a display all around.

On the way to a shopping trip in Caversham, Rosemary suggests a stroll around Christchurch Meadows, which is so close and I do so enjoy the smell of the river.

What a contrast to the beautiful and rich Mill and Marsh Meadows in Henley, which I reported on recently.

We are presented with a near monoculture of cropped grass growing alongside inappropriately planted trees. Little thought seems to have gone into this enterprise. It is with joy that we encounter many handsome birds — beautiful mute swans (Cygnus olor), greylag geese (Anser anser) and Canada geese (Branta canadensis) in profusion.

Reading Borough Council’s apology to the natural world consists of a tiny area as you approach the recently installed pedestrian and cycle bridge that leads to the station.

I would suggest the staff take a good look at what is happening in the riverside meadows just up the road in Henley and see what can be achieved with a little effort.

It does not take too much effort to restore our natural environment and enjoy its beauty. Good for children, too, to learn about our fragile world.

One day the sun will die and so will the earth eight minutes after the last rays meet us, so let us make the most of what we have and preserve it for as long as we can.

I must admit to looking forward to autumn as the leaves fall to the ground and we have frosts when I can wear my winter clothing.

I love all our seasons but especially autumn, which was captured by John Keats in his poem To Autum, writtren in September 1819. It goes as follows:

Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness,

Close bosom-friend of the maturing sun;

Conspiring with him how to load and bless

With fruit the vines that round the thatch-eves run;

To bend with apples the moss'd cottage-trees,

And fill all fruit with ripeness to the core;

To swell the gourd, and plump the hazel shells

With a sweet kernel; to set budding more,

And still more, later flowers for the bees,

Until they think warm days will never cease,

For summer has o'er-brimm'd their clammy cells.

Who hath not seen thee oft amid thy store?

Sometimes whoever seeks abroad may find

Thee sitting careless on a granary floor,

Thy hair soft-lifted by the winnowing wind;

Or on a half-reap'd furrow sound asleep,

Drows'd with the fume of poppies, while thy hook

Spares the next swath and all its twined flowers:

And sometimes like a gleaner thou dost keep

Steady thy laden head across a brook;

Or by a cyder-press, with patient look,

Thou watchest the last oozings hours by hours.

Where are the songs of spring? Ay, Where are they?

Think not of them, thou hast thy music too,—

While barred clouds bloom the soft-dying day,

And touch the stubble-plains with rosy hue;

Then in a wailful choir the small gnats mourn

Among the river sallows, borne aloft

Or sinking as the light wind lives or dies;

And full-grown lambs loud bleat from hilly bourn;

Hedge-crickets sing; and now with treble soft

The red-breast whistles from a garden-croft;

And gathering swallows twitter in the skies.

Beautiful. As I sit outside in the back garden once more, herring gulls sound as if they are laughing.

We have not heard a cuckoo or skylark so far this year. Perhaps we have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

vincent.ruane@hotmail.com