Helpful birthday present and an embarrassing memory of fishing

AFTER my failure to identify a large caterpillar that I had saved from our cats, as recounted last week, Rosemary bought me an excellent reference book called A Field Guide to the Caterpillars of Great Britain and Ireland (Bloomsbury Nature Guides, 2020).

It was a present for my 63rd birthday on Wednesday last week.

The book is full of great illustrations and informative text, although you need to get used to the layout.

With bookshelf space in short supply, it now sits on my office table. I’ve so much to learn.

Some caterpillars are covered in spines or tufts and display odd looking protuberances. Others are highly coloured. A few look like little monsters. The puss moth caterpillar (Cerura vinula) is a scary sight.

I’m quite taken with the variety of common English names. Alder kitten, scotch annulet, purple hairstreak, ground lackey, scalloped hook-tip, peach blossom, satin lutestring, drinker, streamer, sharp-angled carpet and figure of eighty, to name but a few.

Our language is so rich but where do all these names originate?

In the early morning I find one of our naughtiest cats, Sabrina, fast asleep at our feet on the bed. Cobweb nibbles my wife’s feet, yowling and crying for breakfast. Rosemary obliges, so I lose my foot-warmer as all four cats follow her downstairs to the kitchen.

By the time I get down our furry crew are on the prowl in the back garden.

We need to get out, too. Rosemary says that she’d like to see the river at Sonning, so after our own breakfast we head off to the village with food for the waterfowl.

Rosemary parks by the entrance to some of the gravel pits that were once meadowland for grazing cattle off the old main road, now a dead end.

We walk along the quiet back road, which has some lovely looking houses and no traffic, and then further on through a narrow alleyway to the river’s backwaters opposite the French Horn Hotel.

A particularly attractive Edwardian launch is moored by the lawn outside the hotel.

On the way to the ancient, fragile bridge, we walk along the narrowest of pavements with a steep bank to our left.

Down below in between willow trees we see a huge amount of invasive Indian balsam (Impatiens glandulifera). These plants can grow to well over 6ft. Red-stemmed, they bear pink flowers. The seed pods explode at the slightest touch.

I can only surmise that Victorian plant collectors were responsible for this particularly invasive and now ineradicable intruder.

Soon we arrive at a footbridge that forms part of the designated Thames Path.

As we cross the backwater, I look out for the resident heron but the bird is not to be seen, nor many other waterfowl that were once common here.

On reaching the opposite bank, we look down into sandy shallows where the water laps.

We see a shoal of dace (Leuciscus leuciscus), uncommonly close to the bank. Suddenly, the fish dash off — perhaps pursued by a large perch (Perca fluviatilis) or a jack pike (Esox Lucius).

Nearby a gang of long-tailed tits twitter away to each other.

I used to be an avid coarse fisherman but stopped after seeing the mangled mouths of so many species, a result of barbed hooks. I sold my fishing tackle.

(Once I went to fish at Pangbourne weir and caught a sizeable chub on a plug. I was hoping for a pike. The poor fish had to be disgorged with sensitivity and I returned it to the water. Minutes later, I landed an 11lb pike on a ledgered sprat. It did not fight that hard. Once again, I felt sorry for the fish and eased him back into the turbulence. By now I had quite an audience so tried for something bigger and hooked something weighty. It turned out to be an old water-logged pillow — very embarrassing for me.)

We encounter a sole female mallard duck who accepts Rosemary’s offer of bread without hesitation. Cormorants are conspicuous by their absence.

Walking down a tight, stony path that eventually leads to Shiplake, we pass the side of a plantation of some hybrid black poplars (Populus x canadensis). The trees are tall, standing firm above the sweet water.

There is also lots of wild privet (Ligustrum vulgare) and dogwood (Cornus sanguinea) which are both fruiting, perhaps surprising being so close to the Thames.

We encounter a lot of people walking dogs. Cyclists too. It is busy and a bit off-putting on such a narrow path.

On the Berkshire bank horse chestnuts are already in autumn mood, their leaves turning golden brown.

There is much going on above and below the water’s surface. I love the way that the shallows drop into unfathomable depths only a few yards out.

The aquatic plants include yellow water lilies (Nuphar lutea), rigid hornwort (Ceratophyllum demersum) and common spike-rush (Eleocharis palustris).

Common pondskaters (Gerris lacustris) are scurrying across slack water as if preparing for the insect Olympics.

What I think are fish called bleak (Alburnus alburnus) swarm just below the water’s surface.

After all the recent news of raw sewage being dumped into our rivers, I’m happy that this water smells good and looks clean.

We head back as Rosemary is struggling for breath and stop to rest on a bench. We watch three youngsters fishing with short rods. One gets excited after landing a minnow.

Rosemary spots the aberrant heron, which promptly disappears from view.

There are many bubbles rising from the water, which I presume are caused by the activity of bottom-feeding carp or maybe barbel.

House martins scurry across the sky with their cries of “tri tri”. I thought they would have gone by now.

Heading back to the car, we notice some attractive plants — Canadian goldenrod (Solidago canadensis) and a colourful form of vetch that I don’t recognise.

A carrion crow struts in a meadow cockily.

When we get home, I sit outside and watch a large white butterfly fluttering about just out of our cats’ reach. I hear a green woodpecker, the first in a long time. Bliss.

