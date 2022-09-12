Small piece of English paradise followed by a pub lunch.. perfection

DESPITE her ongoing shoulder problem, my wife insists that we go out for a short walk, so we do.

Rosemary parks the car outside the recently re-opened Red Lion pub at Peppard Common, which we’ll visit after our meanderings.

She insists that we retread Dog Lane. I don’t mind as it has a relatively delicate, stony decline, which will help her, and is full of most interesting plants including rare ferns, bushes and trees. I can’t think of anywhere like this ancient track.

We have not walked here for a good while so it will be interesting to see what we find, especially at this time of year.

It turns out to be a good choice. There is a wonderful smell along the gravelly track.

Blackberries have ripened and look inviting — great food for all kinds of birds, mice, voles and other small creatures.

Many of the stones at our feet, large and small, are well-rounded and somewhat polished, so must have formed part of a riverbed long ago.

What are they doing up here on the high ground? The answer is that the earth’s surface rises and falls, leaving behind tell-tale signs.

The stones make me feel insignificant as I’m not as well rounded as they are and they will survive me by many millions of years.

As on our last visit, we find a large amount of stinking iris (Iris foetidissima) on a sharp bank to our left.

I don’t think that I’ve seen so many plants of this species in such a small area.

The banks are deep too, the sign of an old holloway.

Tansy (Tanacetum vulgare), with its yellow button-like flowerheads and deeply lobed pinnate leaves, is a very attractive plant. I only know it from the lane sides here.

Small, pink-flowered dwarf cyclamens add colour. Sprays of blue-flowered field scabious (Knautia arvensis) dot the lane-side and beyond and field bindweed (Convulvulus arvensis) adds to the display. Old man’s beard or traveller’s-joy (Clematis vitalba), our only native clematis, is in full flower, creamy-white, and most attractive. It clambers all over wherever it can find purchase.

Rosemary spots a strange-looking fly on a greater burdock leaf. I don’t recognise it and will have to look it up when I have the time back home.

Bracken (Pteridium aquilinum) growing on either side of the path has already turned a shade of copper.

Down below the fronds, nearly everything seems to have dried out.

Above, hawthorns are loaded with juicy berries that shine as they ripen in the sunlight.

It is now September but Dog Lane is still a magnificent green tunnel. Hazel, holly, field maple, sweet chestnut, hawthorn and oaks line our route and are so welcoming, unbeatable.

Mugwort (Artemisia vulgaris), an aromatic plant often overlooked, forms a component of the plant exhibition. Common cow-wheat is not in flower but presents diagnostic leaves.

Many of the trees here are contorted, forming interesting shapes. In the past these would have been straightened for aesthetic means.

Thankfully, these have been left to their own devices to complete a true vision of nature and they’re all the better for it.

There are many of what I’d call scuffed, dusty and well-trod badger runs on both sides and some obvious deep setts. Sandy soil is piled up in front of some of the entrances and exits.

Rosemary picks up a hazelnut shell, the content having been eaten.

I take one look and know that this is the work of a hazel dormouse. The excavated hole is smooth-edged with little or few teeth marks, a tell-tale sign. Also the nut has been approached from one side. I am pleased to have discovered one of our rarest little mammals in an ideal location.

What helps is that the owners of the local golf course have been planting lots of native trees to either side of the lane that will reinforce its individual nature. Well done.

A small piece of English paradise on our doorstep. What more could you want?

Back at the pub, all has changed since our last visit. Where there were once two bars, the interior is now one.

It does look good with bare brick walls, tasteful wainscoting and a wonderful wooden floor.

The food that we order takes a little time to arrive but is excellent. I have scallops, my wife chicken supreme.

A great way to round off an entertaining and educational walk — we will come again.

