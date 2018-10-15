Derby day honours for Stingers

NETTLEBED STINGERS ran out 25-21 winners in their derby clash with HENLEY in their recent Maidenhead and District League clash.

The Stingers’ strong defence in the shape of Chanti Stubbs (GK), Emma P (GD) and Claire McCarthy (WD) saw play interrupted.

Emma Johnston (C) took control of the centre court and moved the ball to Mandy Hough (WA) where the ball was delivered to Katie Bayfield (GA) and Claire Priddy (GS) and from there they scored the goals.

The first half ended with a 11-10 lead to Henley. With a few half-time position changes and fresh legs on the court, Totie Southwell (GA) for the Stingers fought hard to finish the game with a 25-21 win.

In the Reading and District League NETTLEBED STINGERS eased to a comfortable 42-17 win against MORTIMER GEMS.

The Stingers got off to a good start patiently working the ball around the circle to avoid Mortimer’s strong defence, the first quarter finished win a 12-4 lead to the Stingers.

The Stingers successfully overturned numerous Mortimer centres throughout the second and third quarters with good interceptions both in centre court and defence meaning they ended the third quarter 32-11 ahead.

Perseverance, energy and accuracy displayed by the solid Stingers team saw them steadily extend their lead, clocking up a healthy goal difference and earning Sammy Coff (WA) the player-of-the-match award.