Stingers have week of mixed fortunes

NETTLEBED Stingers lost out in their Maidenhead and District League clash with Risers on Wednesday of last week.

The first half saw the Stingers settle into play, Emma Johnston (C) and Judy Goforth (WA) moving the ball efficiently into the attacking end.

The shooters were met with a tall opposition but this didn’t stop Claire Priddy (GS) and Katie Bayfield (GA) putting some good long balls in and picking up the rebounds.

Mandy Hough (WD) picked up some interceptions, slowing down play and allowing the team to rest. Pressure was applied to the Risers shooters in the D from Chanti Stubbs (GK) and Sarah Roberts (GD) but the shooters had their eye in at half time as the Risers led 23-11.

The final quarter saw Emma Garrett come on as WD with Totie Southwell moving on as GA and Katie Bayfield switched to GS. This playing combination saw the Stingers gain 10 goals to Risers’ nine but it wasn’t enough as Risers triumphed 41-24.

LAST Saturday saw Nettlebed Stingers win their latest match in the Reading and District League as they defeated Reading Juniors 64-25.

Stingers dominated the game from the first whistle with seamless play and interceptions in the centre court by Emma Johnston (C), Judy Goforth (WA) and Clare McCarthy (WD).

Following a change of positions this week Totie Southwell (GA) and Chanti Stubbs (GS) were responsible for shooting. Southwell’s speed and skill both within the centre court and the goal circle earned her the player of the match award. Both shooters were on form with near perfect shooting accuracy as Stingers took advantage of every opportunity to score.

Mandy Hough (GD) and Emma Payne (GK) made a formidable defensive partnership against strong competition and made numerous intercepts, reclaiming possession of the ball following any missed shots or errors resulting in Juniors being unable to keep up with the Stingers.

The first quarter saw Stingers take the lead 18-9, extending their league to 30-13 by half time and finishing with an impressive final score of 64-25.