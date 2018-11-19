Stingers have edge

OLD rivalry was ignited as Nettlebed Stingers took on Sharks, their closest opponents from last season in Division 3 of the Maidenhead and District League on Tuesday of last week.

The first quarter was fast as both teams settled into their game which resulted in Stingers being three goals down. With some sharp shooting from Katie Bayfield (GA) and Claire Priddy (GS) and good defence the Stingers pulled the score back to 10-10 at half-time.

A tactical change from captain Totie Southwell moved Chanti Stubbs from GK to GS to add extra height in attack. This coupled with good play from Judy Goforth (WA) and Emma Johnston (C) paid off and gave Stingers an edge. Clare McCarthy (WD) and Emma Garrett (GD) worked hard to bring the ball up the court to the attack and to keep possession as the third quarter ended all square at 16-16.

Stingers’ fighting spirit was clear right from the start of the final quarter as Mandy Hough (GK) made some fine interceptions to keep the ball out of the Sharks’ GS hands then was quick to move the ball back up the Stingers’ attack.

With six goals in quick succession for Stingers this pushed them on and they dominated the court in this last quarter to run out 26-19 winners.