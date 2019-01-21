Winning start to year for Stingers

NETTLEBED Stingers ran out narrow winners in their Maidenhead and District League match against Girl Friday on Tuesday of last week.

Chanti Stubbs (GK) and Mandy Hough (GD) worked hard in the defensive D and managed to put off the skilful GA from Girl Friday as she missed important goals and play was turned while Emma Payne (WD) had found space to receive and pass the ball back down to the attacking end. The half ended with a one goal lead to the Stingers.

The second half was just as close and the reliable Emma Johnston (C) and Judy Goforth (WA) moved the ball swiftly down the court to the shooting D where Katie Bayfield (GA) and Claire Priddy (GS) were ready to take the shots, and some impressive goals were scored by both. The Stingers ended the third quarter 22-20 down.

The final quarter saw Totie Southwell come on at GA and Katie Bayfield moved to GS and the ever resilient Stingers dug deep and managed to turn the game around to win 31-29.

NETTLEBED STINGERS won their opening Reading and District League match of the year against Laurel Park’s Whirlwinds on Saturday.

Whirlwinds came out of the blocks fast scoring the first three goals of the match in quick succession. The Stingers attack got back on track overcoming the ferocious Whirlwind defence to clock up some goals, ending the first quarter trailing 8-6 to the Whirlwinds.

In the second quarter there was no let up in pace and both teams had to work hard to keep possession. Stingers were still two goals down at the end of the first half, 13-11.

After several changes Stingers came back fighting and some good centre court play saw them finally claw back some goals to take the lead, 17-15.

In the final quarter the defence on both teams made life tough for the shooters only managing an additional two goals per team as Stingers ran out 19-17 winners.

Nettlebed Stingers: Chanti Stubbs, Sarah Roberts, Clare McCarthy, Emma Johnston, Judy Goforth, Totie Southwell, Clare Priddy, Katie Bayfield.