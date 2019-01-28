Nettlebed lose out

HENLEY had the edge in their Maidenhead and District League Division 2 clash with Nettlebed Stingers on Tuesday of last week.

The Stingers shooting partnership of Claire Priddy (GS) and Katie Bayfield (GA) worked well playing around the shooting D but by the end of the first quarter Nettlebed were 8-6 down.

The second quarter saw Andrea Lamacraft (WA), Emma Johnston (C) and Claire McCarthy (WD) move the ball up through the court and they won some great interceptions. The Stingers defence of Sarah Roberts (GD) and Mandy Hough (GK) dug deep but the Henley shooters were on form and by the end of the second quarter Stingers were 16-12 down.

A quick change of position at the start of the third quarter saw Sarah Roberts come off and Judy Goforth come on as GD. Although the Stingers’ defence was good and their shooting was accurate it was not enough to close the gap and by the end of the third quarter Henley led 20-16.

Another change at the start of the fourth quarter saw Goforth move to GK as Hough came off and Roberts came back on at GD. The last quarter saw the Stingers pull together with great defence, accurate shooting and the centre court players working well bringing the ball towards the goal. However, the Stingers couldn’t pull back the four goal deficit as they went down 27-25.