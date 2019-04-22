Stingers ease to victory

NETTLEBED STINGERS were back on top form as they eased to a comfortable Reading and District League win against ACF of Theale on Saturday morning.

Stingers dominated the game from the first whistle with phenomenal shooting from Clare Priddy (GS) and Katie Bayfield (GA) resulting in a 12-0 lead after the first quarter.

At half time Stingers had increased their lead to 26-3, and by the third quarter Stingers led 37-5.

Stingers controlled the game with seamless centre court play by Clare McCarthy (C) and Sammy Coff (WA) whose skills and spacing were perfect. The Stingers defence of Lydia Johnston (GD) and Chanti Stubbs (GK) controlled the circle with their height, skill and some unbelievable flying intercepts and rebounds.

Sarah Roberts (WD) had a good game, holding her space and position well, always available for the defence to pass which resulted in the ball being sent back down the court to McCarthy (C) or Coff (WA) who fed it straight to the shooters.

Even with a change of positions by ACF in the second half to an attempt to defend against the accuracy and play between Priddy and Katie Bayfield in the attacking circle, the Stingers continued playing their game resulting in a final score of 53-9.