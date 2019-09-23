Stingers get season off to winning start

NETTLEBED Stingers got their Reading District League Division 2 campaign off to a winning start in the sunshine on Saturday morning as they ran out comfortable winners against RG7 Black.

Stingers took a 15-2 lead after the first quarter, dominating the centre court play with Judy Goforth (C), Sammy Coff (WA) and Clare McCarthy (WD) providing good intercepts, seamless passing and passes into the shooters, Totie Southwell (GA) and Katie Bayfield. At the back, good speed, skill and height were provided by Lydia Johnston (GD) and Chanti Stubbs (GK). RG7 Black played a strong game to the final whistle, strategically switching their positions and playing good netball forcing the Stingers to work for every goal.

However, RG7 Black were unable to stop the strong Stingers side who eventually eased to a comfortable 46-25 win in a match that saw Katie Bayfield named player of the match.