Butler impresses during Laurel Park defeat

NETTLEBED STINGERS lost out to Laurel Park Thunder in their latest Reading and District League match last Saturday morning.

Both teams started strongly and were well matched throughout the game with some good defensive play by Stingers’ Lydia Johnston, Clare McCarthy and Mandy Butler.

Laurel Park were 17-13 ahead at half time which led to a nail-biting second half. However, the Stingers were unable to keep pace with Laurel Park as they finally lost out by a 10 point margin.

Stingers’ Butler was awarded player of the match by the opposition for her great defensive skills as GK.

• IF you would like to get fit and have fun then join us for “Back To Netball”. This runs every Thursday from 7.30-8.30pm at Rupert House Netball Courts, which are accessed via The Henley Rugby Club. For more details email learnwithlou@btinternet.com or view the Facebook page Nettlebed Netball Group.

