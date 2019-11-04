Stingers get season off to a winning start

NEWLY-PROMOTED Nettlebed Stingers got their Division 1 season off to a winning start against Scotch on Monday of last week.

The Maidenhead and Distirct League season has started a month later than scheduled due to heavy rain forcing postponements.

The game was quick throughout but the Stingers kept pace. Good defending from Chanti Stubbs (GK) and Lydia Johnston (GD) saw rebounds caught and interceptions made, combined with the support and speed of Judy Goforth (WD) the ball moved back to the Stingers attacking end.

Sammy Coff (WA) and Emma Johnston (C) moved the ball well down the court and held strong positions on the top of the attacking D meaning that Totie Southwell (GA) and Katie Bayfield (GS) could go for the shot.

This was a tough match with a tall opposition. The scores were level in the third quarter before the Stingers pulled away to win in a game that saw Lydia Johnston named player of the match.

LAST Saturday saw Nettlebed Stingers run out winners by nine goals against Thunderbirds in their Reading and District League clash.

The Stingers won the toss and held possession from the centre pass to score the first goal. Both teams started well and matched each other goal for goal until 5-5. Stingers then took control towards the end of the first quarter, leading at 14-6.

The second quarter saw the Stingers create quick and precise passing around the edge of the circle from the attackers. Thunderbirds also had a strong second quarter managing to decrease the goal difference.

With a change in their defence Thunderbirds were intercepting more balls in the circle and taking possession of more rebounds before feeding the ball into their attacking circle. Stingers made a swap due to an injury leaving them with six players until the next goal was scored when they could bring the seventh player on.

The third quarter saw Thunderbirds put the pressure on every centre pass and making life difficult for the attacking team. Shooting was accurate from Thunderbirds due to long-range feeds and speedy ball movements between the ends of the court.

The score at the end of the third quarter was 28-21 to Stingers but Thunderbirds were still trying t0 decrease the goal difference.

In the final quarter both teams fought hard with the defences intercepting many balls in both circles. Some good movements in the circle from Stingers shooters and managing to keep possession of nearly every rebound led Stingers to win the match 35-26.