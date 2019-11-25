Stingers have the edge in close encounters

NETTLEBED STINGERS ran out narrow winners against Sparks in their Maidenhead and District League clash.

In the circle Stingers saw the return of Claire Priddy (GS) in partnership with Katie Bayfield (GA) and both found their space and ensured Nettlebed scored the first goal of the game. The duo continued to play well throughout the game proving their ability to shoot under pressure.

The court and ball were slippery making it a challenging match and there was the opportunity for both teams to turn over play throughout.

Stingers kept the edge by ensuring they picked up more of the loose balls and battling to achieve a number of interceptions as Clare McCarthy (WD) chased loose balls up and down the line and kept finding the space needed at crucial moments.

In centre court Sammy Coff (WA) and Judy Goforth (C) kept play in its channels up and down the court and provided support on the D to allow play around the circle and ensure the shooters could achieve the ideal position for scoring against a strong defence.

Sparks shooting was accurate and by the end of the third quarter they were just one goal behind.

The strength of defence by Lydia Johnson (GD) hustling for rebounds and Emma Payne (GK) with outstanding interceptions meant the Stingers were able to restrict the number of goals Sparks achieved. The Stingers ran out narrow winners in a match that saw Goforth named player of the match.

THE following week Nettlebed Stingers held on to secure another close win in the Maidenhead and District League, this time against Apple Travel

Chanti Stubbs (GK) dominated the circle but Apple Travel pulled ahead despite her many efforts. Judy Goforth was the defence spinning around the circle (GD) denying the GA entrance into the circle but Apple Travel’s shooters were accurate and the battle was on.

The second quarter saw Nettlebed settle into their stride and begin attacking in the circle with good play by Katie Bayfield (GA) and Claire Priddy (GS).

In the second half Nettlebed moved players around with centre court changing completely as Emma Payne came on as WD and Claire McGarthy moved in to WA to get the ball into our circle quicker. This move saw the centre court come alive as the ball travelled seamlessly from centre pass to goal net.

In the last quarter Nettlebed started one goal behind. Sammy Coff (C) began a rigorous game smashing the ball into Totie Southwell in the circle now playing GA as Stingers took the lead. Tensions rose as the game neared its end with Stingers holding on for a narrow win.

NETTLEBED STINGERS secured a narrow Reading and District League win aginst iSwim Theale in a match played out on a frosty morning.

Stingers found it tough to play around the tall defence of the opposition but some quick work from Emma Johnson (C) and Sammy Coff (WA) got low balls into shooters Claire Pridd (GS) and Katie Bayfield (GA) who gave their side a three goal lead at the end of the first quarter.

Stingers pushed on and strong defence from Lydia Johnson (GK) and Judy Goforth (GD) gave the Theale shooters plenty of work in the second quarter. Passes into the Theale attack were intercepted and quickly turned over to Clare McCarthy (WD) to work the ball back up the court.

At half time Theale made several changes but this did not change the Stingers game plan as shooters Totie Southwell (GS) and Katie Bayfield (GA) moved quickly and kept the goals coming.

With only a few goals in it both teams were fighting to the end in the final quarter but some good turnovers saw Stingers take advantage of any mistakes made as they held on to win by the narrowest of margins.