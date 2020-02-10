Venue change for Stingers

HENLEY STINGERS have now moved their training sessions to Henley Rugby Club where they will play on the Rupert House netball courts.

Training takes place on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

The club are also introducing youth netball and walking netball on Thursday evenings from 6.30pm.

Anyone interested in taking part in the training sessions or joining the club should contact coach Louise Porter on 07855 057794.