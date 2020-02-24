Valley Road triumph

HENLEY’S Valley Road School ran out winners of this year’s High 5 primary schools tournament for Year 5/6 pupils which took place at Gillotts School.

The tournament was played out in a competitive attitude with good sportsmanship shown throughout with crisp passing, good defending and some excellent shooting. The competition was officiated by Year 9 sports leaders from Gillotts.

Valley Road took the honours with Peppard A second and Kidmore End third. Sonning Common finished fourth, Sacred Heart fifth, Badgemore sixth and Peppard B 7.

Valley Road and Peppard A will now go forward to the area finals.