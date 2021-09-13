Monday, 13 September 2021

New netball club launch

THE new Henley Hawks Netball Club will be launched tonight (Friday).

The side, which has moved from Nettlebed, is hosting a party from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at its new home at Dry Leas, the home of Henley Rugby Club.

Its first team will play in the Premier Division of the Maidenhead and District League. A second team will also be fielded in the league.

This year the club is also planning to launch youth and junior netball, netball holiday camps and walking netball.

