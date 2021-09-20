New club launched

LAST Friday saw the official launch of the Henley Hawks Netball Club (formerly Nettlebed Stingers) at Dry Leas.

The team were joined by the rugby club’s chairman Chris Nixon and president Graham Horner along with friends and family.

It was an informal evening, Totie Southwell chairpwoman of the Henley Hawks Netball Club said: “This is such an exciting time for the club and being part of the Henley Rugby Club community, having more facilities to reach new players and offer more netball is something we have dreamed of, so the fact we have achieved this is amazing.”

The first team have moved into Division 1 in the Reading League, and into the Premier Division in the Maidenhead league and for the first time entered a second team into Division 4 of the Maidenhead league.

The club plan to start a youth and junior team as well as having netball camps and have players training to be coaches and umpires.

The team will wear a new kit sponsored by Lady Sew & Sew and Hart Street Tavern.

Training takes place every Thursday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at Rupert House netball courts. Anyone over 16 years of age is welcome. For further details visit the club’s Facebook page at henleyhawksnetballclub