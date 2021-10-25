Heartache for Hawks sides as they both slip to defeats

HENLEY HAWKS went down to 31-21 defeat away at ANGELS at the Braywick Leisure Centre on Monday of last week in their Premier Division clash in the Maidenhead Netball League.

The Angels won the toss and scored every time the ball came into their possession in the first quarter to lead 10-4.

Hawks centre court players Judy Goforth (C), Sammy Coff (WA) and Clare McCarthy (WD) pushed hard in the second quarter, working the ball up court to their shooters, resulting in some good goals being scored. In the third quarter both teams continued to battle it out for goals with play moving fast across the court between both sides.

Hawks defenders Lydia Johnston (GD) and Chanti Stubbs (GK) worked well in the circle and kept pressure on Angels shooters.

In the final quarter Totie Southwell (GS) and Katie Bayfield (GA) continued to work hard together as they fought for goals, scoring numerous rebounds and penalty shots but this wasn’t enough as the Angels triumphed. On Wednesday of last week HENLEY HAWKS 2nds lost out 25-21 to DEAN DREAMERS in their Division 4 clash.

After a tentative start to the first quarter Hawks began to find their feet and displayed some impressive skills. The quarter was end to end with the centre court players Sophie Surman (C), Holly Maddock (WA) and Juliet Machan (WD) fighting hard to win the ball and leaving Hawks only trailing by three goals going into the second quarter. Taking the positives from the first quarter and adding Nikki Stubbs into the attacking line-up, the Hawks fought back. Defenders Helen Hanley (GD) and Bethany Caunter (GK) came into their own, strongly protecting the circle leaving the Hawks finishing the quarter just one behind at 11-10.

Play was end to end in the third quarter with good interceptions and play from both sides.

In the final quarter the Hawks’ centre court players worked hard to keep the ball moving into the circle, resulting in some good long distance shots from Belle Tebbutt (GA) and Lauren Maddock (GS) but this was not enough as the Dreamers triumphed.