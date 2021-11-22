Southwell and Bayfield on target for Hawks

HENLEY HAWKS ran out 31-28 winners in their Maidenhead League Premier Division clash with THE REDBACKS at Braywick Leisure Centre on Monday of last week.

The match was a tense battle from the tip-off as the ball moved swiftly up and down the court with Judy Goforth (C) taking control of the mid court.

The goals were end to end leaving the Hawks one behind at the end of the first quarter. As the fast-paced game moved into the second quarter the Hawks lost a little momentum trailed 17-14 at half-time.

In the third quarter. Sammy Coff (WA) and Claire McCarthy (WD) pushed hard down the wings and forced some good interceptions. Meanwhile, the defensive duo of Emma Payne (GK) and Lydia Johnston (GD) put on an outstanding performance communicating well and preventing scoring opportunities from the opposition. This left the Hawks only trailing by one goal going into the fourth quarter, 23-22.

The Hawks fought hard together to win the ball back and played it down court to shooters Totie Southwell (GS) and Katie Bayfield (GA) to score some good goals and help Henley gain victory by three goals.

On Wednesday of last week HENLEY HAWKS 2nds went down to a 30-12 defeat in their Division 4 clash with MYSTICS.

The Hawks started the match well with the defensive team of Bethany Caunter (GK) and Jodie Curran (GD) working hard in the circle to deflect shots and move the ball back down court to Bea Barefield (WD). The first quarter finished with Mystics just two goals ahead.

Henley continued to move the ball well in the second quarter with Sarah Filby (C) and Nikki Stubbs (WA) pushing hard in the centre court to get the ball into the scoring D.

The shooting duo Belle Tebbutt (GA) and Lauren Maddock (GS) continually fought against a strong defence and moved into some good scoring positions as Mystics led 11-8 at half-time.

At the start of the second half the opposition stepped the pace up a gear as the Hawks lost momentum and even with the addition of Sophie Surman, who battled in the centre court making crucial interceptions, Henley struggled to get back into the game.

The Mystics shooters were relentless and never missed a scoring opportunity and eventually went on to win the match by 18 goals.