Tigers have the edge

HENLEY Hawks 2nds lost out in their latest Maidenhead League game against GFX Tigers at the Braywick Leisure Centre on Wednesday of last week.

The Hawks started the game strongly as the teams appeared evenly matched. Lauren Maddock (GS) and Belle Tebbutt (GA) worked well together to keep the score close with Henley only one behind at the end of the first quarter, 8-7.

In the second quarter the opposition picked up the pace and rearranged their team to counter Henley's attack. The defensive trio of Sarah Kenyon (GK), Jodie Curran (GD) and Sarah Filby (WD) worked hard to keep possession but the Tigers’ shooting was good as they led 17-12 at half-time. Henley made two changes with Holly Maddock moving into the WD position alongside Louise Todd (WA) and Sarah Filby (GD). The Hawks continued to push hard and picked up numerous rebounds but going into the fourth quarter were still trailing by five shots, 22-17.

Sophie Surman (C) played another fine game, creating space and forcing errors all the way until the final whistle but the shooting from the Tigers remained unstoppable as they ran out winners.