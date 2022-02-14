Charity tournament

HENLEY Hawks netball club will be hosting a mixed charity netball tournament on Saturday, February 19 at their Rupert House courts.

This year all money raised will be going to Macmillan Cancer Support after one of the club’s players was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The tournament will take place from 1pm to 3pm with teams made up of four women and three men (16 years and over).

Anyone wishing to enter a team in the tournament should contact Louise Porter on 07855 057794.