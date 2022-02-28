Barefield and Tebbutt shine for Hawks 2nds

HENLEY HAWKS went down to a 37-29 defeat against PHOENIX PINKZ in their latest Maidenhead and District League Premier Division clash.

An evenly contested battle in the first quarter saw the teams matching each other goal-for-goal.

The defensive pairing of Lydia Johnston (GD) and Emma Payne (GK) worked hard together with Henley only one goal behind at the end of the first quarter,

10-9.

Hawks shooters Chanti Stubbs (GS) and Katie Bayfield (GA) found their eye for goal in the second quarter, scoring 10 goals in quick succession. This ensured the Hawks were leading 19-15 going into half-time.

In the third quarter the Hawks lost momentum as Phoenix started strongly. Sammy Coff (WA) and Clare McCarthy (WD) battled hard in the centre court to make turnovers and fight for possession but the Hawks found themselves trailing by two goals at the end of the quarter.

The Hawks kept pushing until the end but the opposition held out, scoring at every opportunity as Henley struggled to get back into the game. Elsewhere HENLEY HAWKS 2nds ran out 22-12 winners in their Division 4 clash with VIXENS.

The wind hailed across the court from the first whistle but this didn’t deter the Hawks as Bea Barefield (GS) opened the match scoring some long range efforts supported by the sharp shooting skills of Izzy Tebbutt (GS). The defence worked hard only allowing the opposition a single goal by the end of the first quarter as the Hawks led

7-1.

Henley continued to push through the second quarter with Nikki Stubbs (WA) and Juliet Machan (WD) working efficiently together down the wings. The Hawks communicated well and forced errors from the opposition to lead 12-4 going into half-time.

The strong defensive duo of Jodie Curran (GK) and Sarah Filby (GD) continued to minimise scoring opportunties for the opposition as the goals kept coming for Henley as they led 18-6 at the end of the third quarter.

Sophie Surman (C) played well across the court creating space and making numerous crucial interceptions throughout the match as the Hawks ran out winners by 10 shots.