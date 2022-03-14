Shiplake triumph

SHIPLAKE A ran out winners in a South Oxfordshire schools year five/six tournament.

On a wet a afternoon eight teams battled it out in some close competitive matches on the courts of Gillotts school. There were some close competitive matches which were all officiated by year nine Gillotts pupils.

Shiplake A took the honours with Kidmore End A second, Valley Road A third, Peppard A fourth, Shiplake B fifth, Valley Road B sixth and Kidmore End B and Peppard B joint seventh.