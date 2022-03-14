Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shiplake triumph

SHIPLAKE A ran out winners in a South Oxfordshire schools year five/six tournament.

On a wet a afternoon eight teams battled it out in some close competitive matches on the courts of Gillotts school. There were some close competitive matches which were all officiated by year nine Gillotts pupils.

Shiplake A took the honours with Kidmore End A second, Valley Road A third, Peppard A fourth, Shiplake B fifth, Valley Road B sixth and Kidmore End B and Peppard B joint seventh.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33