Hawks bag late goal to earn share of spoils

HENLEY HAWKS went down to a 57-29 defeat against WINDSOR in their latest Maidenhead and District League Premier Division clash at Braywick Leisure Centre.

The Hawks started strong with Chanti Stubbs (GS) and Katie Bayfield (GA) working well in the scoring D.

The teams appeared evenly matched going into the second quarter with Henley trailing by three goals.

As the quarter progressed Windsor made some key turnovers which led to a score of 27-18 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter Windsor stepped up a gear and the Hawks struggled to gain momentum. Emma Payne (GK) worked hard in defence against a blitz of faultless scoring from the opposition.

Henley’s centre court players Emma Johnston (C), Sammy Coff (WA) and Clare McCarthy (WD) fought for every ball throughout the match but the attack from the opposition was relentless.

HENLEY HAWKS 2nds secured a 27-27 draw in their Division 4 clash against RED ROCKETS.

The Hawks flew out the traps with Belle Tebbutt (GS) showing good scoring form. With the strong support of Bea Barefield (GA) Henley took control of the game and were leading by three goals at the end of the first quarter.

Moving into the second quarter Red Rockets realised they had a fight on their hands.

Red Rockets pushed to find their stride and managed to close the gap as the Hawks now found themselves trailing by one goal at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter Louise Todd (C), Nikki Stubbs (WA) and Juliet Machan (WD) worked furiously in the centre court to keep the ball moving into the attacking end. The Hawks remained one goal behind going in the final quarter.

Play was end to end as both teams were battling hard for the win. Jodie Curran (GK) and Sarah Filby (GD) pushed hard in defence making crucial interceptions to win the ball back into Hawks possession.

The Hawks worked well together, creating space to move the ball into the shooting circle to even the score at the final whistle.